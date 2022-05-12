The Blues are on a 10-match win streak but are still chasing improvements. Photo / Photosport

Bad news for Brad Thorn's Reds. The Blues have come down from the clouds after the 11-try rout of the Rebels to firmly ground their title quest.

It would be easy for egos to soar following last Friday's 71-28 demolition job that featured the second-highest Blues score in history.

Extending their win streak to 10 matches this season, the Blues are now two short of equalling the franchise record mark of the 1997 championship-winning side.

Rather than bask in the glow of their imposing attacking display, the Blues are instead seeking further improvements when they welcome the struggling Reds.

"We're a critical bunch so the first thing we do is look at what we could've done better," Blues forwards coach Tom Coventry said.

"We didn't start well and we let a couple of tries in towards the end of the match. There was some good stuff; our carries and cleans were really good and our support play was the best it's been. There was plenty to take out of it so hopefully we can transfer that into the Reds.

"We've been really good at celebrating our achievements along the way before taking stock and moving onto the next one."

Blues forwards coach Tom Coventry. Photo / Photosport

With three regular season games to navigate, starting with the Reds on Saturday night, before the playoffs, thoughts could drift to visions of a potentially packed Eden Park finals match.

Living in the moment has, however, served the Blues well to this point. They are determined not to let those distractions push them off course.

"It is hard not to think too far ahead and get carried away with what's coming but there's a lot of sport science around the mental side of the game and making sure you are accurate every week and taking pride in your performance every minute you're on the field," Coventry said.

"We've been spending a lot of time talking about that stuff so it hasn't been that hard to pull us back down again. The accountability from Dalton [Papalii] and the leadership group has been good, too, so it's not just coming from the coaches."

After heavily rotating their wider squad in a bid to manage workloads for the business end of the season, the Blues have made only two tweaks to the team that dismantled the Rebels to further underline their intent against the Reds.

Despite a masterclass from in-form playmaker Stephen Perofeta, Beauden Barrett immediately regains the first five-eighth reins after sitting out last week on All Blacks rest.

Perofeta reverts to fullback, where he's been influential as a secondary playmaker this season. The other change sees Alex Hodgman promoted to loosehead prop.

"Having them both on the field is pretty key. With the modern way five-eighths play they complement each other. You would have seen them swapping positions and being receivers on the short side. It's good to have Beauden back, and good to have Stephen on the field as well," Coventry said.

Beauden Barrett is back at first-five for the Blues. Photo / Photosport

When the Blues have been at their best this year the forward pack has set the tone. While their All Blacks often lead the way, hooker Kurt Eklund, Tom Robinson and Waikato lock James Tucker, who this week keeps Luke Romano on the bench, continue to provide the glue.

"He had a marvellous game last week. His support play and calling of the lineout was outstanding," Coventry said of Tucker. "He's been waiting to get some successive performances and he's been one of three locks doing a good job for us."

Thorn's Reds arrive after three successive losses against Kiwi opposition – the Hurricanes, Chiefs, and Highlanders. While they regain experienced first-five James O'Connor and powerful midfielder Hunter Paisami, their forward pack is further depleted with Wallabies loose forwards Fraser McReight and Harry Wilson joining front-rowers Taniela Tupou and Richie Asiata on the sideline.

The Blues pack, led superbly by Papalii, will be expected to dominate.

"We have the right amount of x-factor and dogs in the forward pack – they're the ones who get the work done," Papalii said. "We're enjoying doing the dirty work and the dark arts.

"It's such a special feeling knowing we can give back and that we're doing the job right. I remember joining this team - we were in some pretty dark days then. To see how far we've come it's a massive shift but we're not getting comfortable where we are."

Blues v Reds

Saturday, 7.05pm, Eden Park

Blues: Stephen Perofeta, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie, Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papalii (c), Akira Ioane, Tom Robinson, James Tucker, Ofa Tuungafasi, Kurt Eklund, Alex Hodgman.

Reserves: Soane Vikena, Jordan Lay, Nepo Laulala, Luke Romano, Adrian Choat, Sam Nock, Bryce Heem, Zarn Sullivan.