Blues prop James Lay gets his second consecutive starting nod this weekend. Photo / Photosport

James Lay’s long road back to the Blues front row took him on a journey through the franchise’s back office.

The Blues prop gets his second consecutive starting nod this weekend against the Hurricanes, after returning from a significant foot injury which ruled him out of the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific season.

“Initially, my diagnosis was a little bit shorter than I anticipated or what they first thought, and then I found out it was a little bit worse than it was and ended up having a couple of surgeries on the foot — that’s all come right now.”

The rehabilitation process was tough for the 29-year-old, but he credits the Blues for their support during his recovery.

“They let me go away and travel for a few months because they knew I was going to be out for so long and they allowed me to finish my degree as well.”

His degree in marketing has delivered a potential fallback option for Lay, with his franchise giving him an opportunity to use his qualification and see the other side of the sports business.

“My days were so long. Start early, rehab, train, gym and then go work in the office, so I was in the marketing team there.

“You don’t see what those guys are doing behind closed doors and all the long hours they put into it.

“As athletes and part of the Blues organisation, you get a good platform to meet all the key stakeholders and partners, so you can set yourself up with the connections you can make in-house as well, which is great.”

James Lay (left) with Blues teammates Sam Darry, Tom Robinson and Tanielu Tele'a. Photo / Photosport

But life after football isn’t at the front of Lay’s mind.

After representing Auckland and Bay of Plenty in provincial colours, Lay headed to the Northern Hemisphere in 2018 to play for Pat Lam’s Bristol Bears.

The Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 led to the tighthead prop returning home, where he was snatched up for the Blues after impressing for Auckland.

With 10 caps for Manu Samoa, an appearance at this year’s Rugby World Cup in September could be on the horizon for Lay, but his priority lies with his Super Rugby side.

“I’m not looking too far ahead,” he says. “I’m honed in on trying to play well for the Blues and if I look after myself and play well, then that will take care of itself.”

A competitive front-rower culture at the Blues featuring All Blacks Ofa Tu’ungafasi and Nepo Laulala, as well as Alex Hodgman, Marcel Renata and Josh Fusitu’a, has encouraged Lay to elevate his game.

“We’re all fighting for positions and I feel like every front rower’s a starter here and that’s an environment we want to create — keep pushing each other and whoever gets the nod, we help each other out.”

Returning to the pitch for the round two clash against the Brumbies was a “weird” feeling for Lay, but he doesn’t think about himself upon return.

“It’s always a privilege to put the blue jersey on and I worked hard for it. My number got called and I was grateful for that.

“Your mindset just flicks into what do I need to do for the team and that’s what I tried to do last weekend.”

That line of thinking will stick with Lay ahead of Saturday’s match in Wellington.