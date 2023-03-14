Stephen Perofeta charts 'bumpy' road to Blues milestone. Photo / Photosport

The refined, silky, increasingly assured Stephen Perofeta version that stands on the verge of a milestone in the Blues’ first home match of the season against the Crusaders this weekend hasn’t tread an easy, conventional path to asserting his playmaking influence.

Perofeta took a limited part in Blues training on Tuesday after sustaining a blow to his foot but if he recovers sufficiently to take his place at fullback this week, last year’s grand final rematch will signal the 26-year-old’s continued coming of age as he notches 50 Super Rugby appearances.

Such a landmark is a long time coming after injuries significantly stunted his confidence and development through his first three Super Rugby seasons.

In 2017, Perofeta’s first year at the Blues, two high ankle sprains ruled him out for the majority of that season. The following year a shoulder issue held him back. And in 2019, he had two pectoral surgeries.

Those frequent, frustrating setbacks taught him the value of professionalism — caring for his body, preparing for training and recovering properly.

“It was a bumpy journey — it wasn’t all smooth,” Perofeta reflects. “It’s been seven years so about seven games a year. I’ve enjoyed every part of it. It’s been rewarding in terms of my growth as a player and the team as a whole and where we’ve moved to.

“Those first three years were disruptive but a good eye opener for how to look after and listen to my body — not trying to push it, come back too early or hide injuries and say I’m sweet to go.

“I was very lucky I had good support around me. That was family and friends. We’re a close bunch here. The boys always check up on each other physically and mentally. Likewise, with my family and partner keeping the morale up during those times. Without them this milestone wouldn’t be possible.”

Injuries weren’t the only challenges, either. Adversity snowballed during the dark days as the Blues finished sixth, 14th and 13th prior to Leon MacDonald’s arrival as head coach.

“I can remember back to my first three years and us not getting performances and results we needed. It was a hard time as a team trying to find our own identity.

“I wouldn’t have had it any different because it makes it more rewarding now we’re past that phase. We don’t ever want to go back.”

Stephen Perofeta has been with the Blues since 2017. Photo / Getty

Since those early struggles Perofeta has gradually established his presence from first five-eighth and fullback. In a backline of test stars, he often provides the subtle, selfless touches.

Watch him jink into the line to create for others and it’s easy to assume he emerged through a traditional powerhouse Auckland rugby school and, like some of his illustrious teammates, perhaps believe he always had it made.

The truth is Perofeta spent three years at humble Whanganui High School before being poached by rivals Collegiate for his final two years. He emerged alongside former sevens stars Vilimoni Koroi and Jona Nareki and Hurricanes playmaker Brett Cameron, with that quartet charting a path for others from the region to follow.

“There’s a lot of talent to come out of Whanganui and it’s cool to see them travel the world and play rugby. From a small Heartland union hopefully that’s an eye opener for the kids growing up there now that it is possible and it doesn’t matter where you come from.”

Promoted to the All Blacks for the first time last year Perofeta played three tests, including one start at fullback in Japan. While he faces a fight to retain his spot for the World Cup, with Damian McKenzie pressing his compelling case after returning to the Chiefs, Perofeta’s time in the All Blacks contributed to the biggest shift in his game — playing instinctively.

“It’s given me a licence to go out there and express being really confident in whatever I’m doing. At times I struggle when I’m lacking that confidence and I’m indecisive. Off the back of last year’s campaign and on the end-of-year tour coming into this year to take it up another notch I’ve got to be decisive and back myself. What can be my biggest strength in my confidence can also be my biggest downfall around lacking that.

“I’m focusing on how the Blues can perform consistently well. I’ve got to do that, too, to keep the selectors looking at me. That’s my first job. That’s all I’m worried about. I feel like if I’m performing and improving as the year goes on that will help me.”

Blues playmaking duo Beauden Barrett and Stephen Perofeta. Photo / Getty

Perofeta is content with the common modern day juggling act of switching between first-five and fullback, believing versatility is a strength and the variety keeps him sharp.

Committed to New Zealand rugby through to at least the end of 2024, Perofeta knows with Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo’unga departing following the World Cup, the playmaking door will soon swing wide open with the All Blacks.

“I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t thought about the possibilities next year. Right now it’s about making the most of the opportunities playing alongside Baz, trying to pick his brain and gold nuggets and how can I use that in my game before they depart. It’s also about enjoying playing with one of the best players in the world.”

For now, those future permutations can wait. As ticket requests roll in from friends and family for Saturday’s headline fixture at Eden Park, Perofeta is ready to savour everything this weekend brings.

“I like keeping it simple. And I don’t like it when it’s about me too. I just hope we put out a good performance in our first home game. The rest will take care of itself.

“It’s a huge weekend. The first home game since the final. The crowd will be right behind us but after last week’s loss against the Drua the Crusaders will be raring to bounce back.”