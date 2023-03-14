Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Super Rugby Pacific: From dark days to Blues milestone - The coming of age of Stephen Perofeta

Liam Napier
By
5 mins to read
Stephen Perofeta charts 'bumpy' road to Blues milestone. Photo / Photosport

Stephen Perofeta charts 'bumpy' road to Blues milestone. Photo / Photosport

The refined, silky, increasingly assured Stephen Perofeta version that stands on the verge of a milestone in the Blues’ first home match of the season against the Crusaders this weekend hasn’t tread an easy, conventional

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport