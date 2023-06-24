How the players rated in the Super Rugby Pacific final between the Chiefs and the Crusaders.

Chiefs

15. Shaun Stevenson - 8/10

Started the week with a surprise shunning from All Blacks selectors — started the final with a lovely first touch, beating a defender, then wellying long to remind the current and incumbent All Blacks coaches of his abilities. Sharp work on the opening try and a key contribution for the second. Was cutting and quick throughout the match.

14. Emoni Narawa - 7/10

Deceptively strong and has the happy knack of great Kiwi wingers for knowing when and where to insert himself into the attack. Well-taken try from the most threatening wing of the evening — a constant menace.

13. Alex Nankivell - 5/10

Gave the knocks and took them with equal gusto, as he has all season. Seldom looked likely to tear gaps open but played a nice part in Narawa’s try.

12. Anton Lienert-Brown - 6/10

Would have breathed a sigh of relief as his teammates held staunch following that unlucky opening yellow card. Smart and heavily involved in attack and defence from then on. But could find little space for himself or offloads.

Anton Lienert-Brown crashes into Dallas McLeod. Photo / Getty

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo - 5/10

Found little space on the quieter of the two flanks where carting the ball into contact was the order of the day.

10. Damian McKenzie - 7/10

The nearer he was to the defensive line, the more the Crusaders contained him. Handy throughout with trademark touches of brilliance and looked smart when regathering kicks from deep, though outshone for game management and probing passes by his All Blacks teammate playing opposite him.

9. Brad Weber - 6/10

Departing co-captain put in an industrious shift but couldn’t find any gaps around duelling packs.

8. Luke Jacobson - 6/10

Brilliant hit and strip to spark the opening try; the yellow card that followed was dubious. Never stopped giving his raw-boned best.

7. Sam Cane - 5/10

Continues to make the tackles that count, and is always there or thereabouts as an early influence in breakdowns. Poor decision led to crucial late yellow card (the only one of the night that was indisputable) when title chance was still live. Richie McCaw wouldn’t have got that card.

6. Pita Gus Sowakula - 6/10

Rates highly on any scale of blokes you’d least like to tackle. Crowd favourite was handy on the hit as well. Chiefs usually had momentum when he was in the contact area.

5. Tupou Vaa’i - 6/10

Athletic lock in the mix for a ticket to the World Cup made a hefty contribution in the physical clashes.

4. Brodie Retallick - 6/10

Always a mixture of deft touches and brutal bumps in a long stint. Whitelock will remind him about the first-half turnover in All Blacks camp.

3. George Dyer - 5/10

Put in a long shift in the heavy clashes. Like so many tight forwards at this level, capped a great season by hitting the wall when he met the Crusaders in a knockout match.

Samisoni Taukei'aho on the charge. Photo / photosport.nz

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho - 7/10

Accurate in the set pieces and bustling around the park. He wasn’t solely at fault for the rare lineout wobbles and possibly even had the better of two-try Taylor in race for the black No 2 jersey.

1. Aidan Ross - 5/10

Head down, backside up in a pack facing the toughest test domestic footy can offer.

Reserves:

16. Tyrone Thompson - 5/10

17. Ollie Norris - 7/10

18. John Ryan - 6/10

19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi - 5/10

20. Samipeni Finau - 6/10

21. Cortez Ratima - 5/10

22. Josh Ioane - 6/10

23. Rameka Poihipi - NA

Crusaders

15. Will Jordan - 8/10

Kicking was ineffective early on, was robbed of possession to begin the move that led to the Chiefs’ first try. But more than made up for it with incisive running, beating defenders and helping to set up the second try while leading his side in metres made.

Will Jordan was electric with the ball. Photo / photosport.nz

14. Dallas McLeod - NA

Copped a hefty blow that saw Anton Lienert-Brown sent to the sin bin, failed his HIA and was unable to return.

13. Braydon Ennor - 5/10

Conceded a couple of turnovers that impinged on the visitors’ favourable share of possession, never really made his presence known with or without the ball.

12. Jack Goodhue - 6/10

Whistled for the penalty that saw an under-pressure Chiefs initially level the scores, then another with his side hot on attack while trailing on the hour mark. Was at least the busiest of his side’s backs in defence.

11. Leicester Fainga’anuku - 9/10

Ate up metres and had a hand in the second try with a burst down the left sideline. Won a couple of turnovers — including winning a match-clinching penalty — to complete an industrious all-round performance.

10. Richie Mo’unga - 8/10

Short-kicking options failed to create much threat. But eventually went away from that tactic while starting and finishing the move that saw the Crusaders strike just before the break, proving tough to contain when enjoying any space with ball in hand. Missed a few too many tackles.

9. Mitch Drummond - 4/10

Another whose kicking was at times too aimless in the opening exchanges. Replaced early in the second spell after failing to make much of a dent on the game.

8. Christian Lio-Willie - 8/10

Got through a mountain of work with ball in hand, generally getting over the gainline whenever his team called on him. Topped that off by tackling almost flawlessly throughout.

7. Tom Christie - 7/10

Typically impactful as the Crusaders earned ascendancy at the ruck in the opening spell. Helped to set the dominant defensive tone.

6. Sione Havili Talitui - 5/10

A quiet night on both sides of the ball came to an end midway through the second spell.

5. Sam Whitelock - 9/10

Showed no ill effects from his Achilles tendon injury while winning a turnover, stealing a lineout and being willing in the carry. Incredibly, played the full 80 minutes in his farewell match for the franchise.

Sam Whitelock enjoyed a dream farewell. Photo / photosport.nz

4. Scott Barrett - 8/10

Led from the front with a superb defensive effort filled with physical and energetic tackling. The Chiefs couldn’t escape whenever he was near.

3. Oli Jager - 7/10

Made some good ground with effective carries. Another who was almost flawless in defence.

2. Codie Taylor - 8/10

Guilty of throwing a loose pass that allowed the Chiefs to escape when under the pump to begin the game. Finished off the maul to score a trademark first try, and repeated the dose to grab what proved the match-winner, but otherwise the lineout was a little short of its impeccable best.

1. Tamaiti Williams - 7/10

Celebrated his All Blacks call-up with a few physical carries, though somehow denied a try from inches away. Was a key cog in some impressive defensive stands and won a turnover while playing 70 minutes.

Reserves:

16. George Bell - NA

17. Kershawl Sykes-Martin - NA

18. Reuben O’Neill - NA

19. Quinten Strange - NA

20. Dom Gardiner - 6/10

21. Willi Heinz - 7/10

22. Fergus Burke - NA

23. Chay Fihaki - 5/10