Super Rugby Pacific final: Five reasons why we shouldn’t lose it over losing - Kris Shannon

Kris Shannon
By
5 mins to read
The best game-changing sporting moments from the week just been. Video / NZ Herald / @wimbledon / @newssportau / Photosport / Getty

OPINION:

Kris Shannon outlines five reasons why we shouldn’t be so sore about losing.

1. Foul play

There are a few ways fans can shed ill feeling following a tough loss in the big game.

