Scott Robertson will be looking to perform another victorious breakdance. Photo / photosport.nz

The Crusaders love these high-pressure moments, according to Scott Robertson. He would know.

Robertson has spent a quarter-century winning Super Rugby titles in red and black, targeting an 11th and final crown against the Chiefs tomorrow night.

His record makes it feel almost inevitable: after finishing on top in four of his eight seasons as a Crusaders player, Robertson has guided his side to glory in each of his first six campaigns as a coach.

That reign ends on Saturday in Hamilton, where the Crusaders are facing the favourites, a team who twice had their number this season, in front of a daunting home crowd.

Such a challenge is nothing new for Robertson, who in November will take over the All Blacks. His first title – and the Crusaders’ – came in 1998 at Eden Park, a venue where the Blues had never been beaten.

In the same week in which he earned New Zealand A selection for a trial match against England, preceding his All Blacks debut two months later, Robertson helped the visitors to a 20-13 victory.

Toppling the two-time defending champions at their fortress taught Robertson a lesson that could prove valuable this week. “We tried to shut all of that out of our minds and just concentrate on playing the game,” he said on the Eden Park pitch moments after the final whistle. “It’s just another game on another rectangle.”

Twenty-five years later, with no shortage of distractions away from that rectangle, Robertson knows all their past battles will leave the Crusaders clear-headed and ready for one last dance.

“It’s going to be hostile, it’s going to be passionate and we know the bells are going to be ringing,” Robertson said. “[The Chiefs] been the best all year, they’ve had a great season, they’ve set the benchmark for a lot of areas through the round robin and it’s going to be a great occasion.

“They’ve earned the opportunity to play in front of their fans, and to be a great team you’ve got to be able to win away. Those environments are what you actually look forward to – that’s where you want to be.

“It’s going to be a hell of an opportunity and a hell of a lot of history.”

Scott Robertson celebrates his first Super Rugby title in 1998. Photo / photosport.nz

This deep into their dynasty, the Crusaders could be forgiven for approaching that history with weariness. But in last week’s semifinal demolition of the Blues they played like a team starved of success, the abundant playoff experience only increasing their appetite for more.

“It never gets old,” Robertson said. “These weeks are special – and in your own way, you make it special. It’s a one-off game, you prepare with the deepest prep, and you’ve got to enjoy it.

“You’re walking into a pressure environment and the Crusaders love these moments.”

Robertson’s knowledge of that passion could perhaps be matched by only one member of the group, enhancing the importance of Sam Whitelock’s inclusion in the starting XV. The lock is also looking for a dream farewell in his 181st match for the franchise – second on the all-time appearance list – having recovered from an Achilles injury.

Robertson said Whitelock was not guaranteed to feature, with a final decision to be made after the warmup. But given this is the last special moment for the pair, given the magnitude of both the task and the reward, there is only one likely outcome.

“The chance to go seven in a row means a lot to this group – we’ve been very focused all year,” Robertson said. “We worked really hard on our daily habits and enjoying it and having the energy that’s required day after day to get ourselves this opportunity on Saturday night.

“Last week there was a bit of uncertainty in mind. This week, you know this is definitely the last one. You’re in the final – you’ve got the opportunity to do something pretty special.”

