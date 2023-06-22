Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Super Rugby Pacific final: Chiefs looking to grow legacy at Crusaders’ expense

Christopher Reive
By
4 mins to read
Brad Weber will be among several players to make their last appearance for the Chiefs this weekend. Photo / Photosport

Brad Weber will be among several players to make their last appearance for the Chiefs this weekend. Photo / Photosport

Since booking their spot in the Super Rugby Pacific final last weekend, there has been a lot going on to stoke emotions in the Chiefs camp.

For several players, the match tails a , Emoni Narawa and Samipeni Finau being among the new faces in the squad, with Shaun Stevenson included as an injury replacement.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport