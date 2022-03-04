Codie Taylor of the Crusaders is met by an imposing Moana Pasifika defence. Photo / Getty

Moana Pasifika 12

Crusaders 33

A superficial reading of the Crusaders' clash with Moana Pasifika would reveal an expected bonus-point triumph for the competition front-runners.

But that would be leaving out an awful lot from tonight's Super Rugby Pacific game in Dunedin.

In one corner stood the five-time defending champions, a side coming off wins over the Hurricanes and Highlanders to open the new season.

In the other, a team making their competition debut, coming off a pre-season thumping at the hands of the Chiefs and, to increase the degree of difficulty, an outbreak of Covid-19.

The result might have eventually been the anticipated points victory for the Super Rugby favourites, but they never looked like landing a knockout blow.

And as they walked off the field at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Scott Roberston's side would have been in no doubt they had just encountered a serious fight.

Moana Pasifika were much more than admirable in their maiden outing. They began in furious fashion, scored the game's first try, tackled themselves to a standstill and never wilted when their opposition kept rolling All Blacks off the bench.

It was difficult to remember that their matchday squad featured 11 players who had never played Super Rugby, seven of whom had been named to start.

And it was impossible to tell that their squad had recently been ravaged by a respiratory illness, an outbreak that saw their scheduled first two games postponed.

That was not the way they would have wanted to begin life in Super Rugby, becoming the 20th team to play in the competition after years of planning. But the way they started in Dunedin belied any off-field challenges.

Moana Pasifika's mettle was on display from the opening minutes, surviving a couple of penalties to win a turnover on their own line.

That staunch defence was soon turned into sublime attack, albeit briefly. A break from impressive Hawke's Bay first five Lincoln McClutchie started the move and the forwards recycled the ball well to make the most of numbers on the right, seeing Solomone Funaki cross for the first try in franchise history.

The Crusaders were looser in possession than they would have liked but that was partly owing to their opposition's ferocity at the collision, preventing any continuity.

But the Crusaders remained patient and eventually found reward through Mitchell Dunshea, being released down the left after good work from George Bridge.

The champions were soon monopolising possession and their pressure paid through Ethan Blackadder, the All Blacks loosie showing his strength to cross in his first game of the season.

Moana Pasifika enjoyed only 20 per cent possession in the opening half hour and made 107 tackles to the Crusaders' 42 in the first half, seemingly setting themselves up to tire as the game progressed.

But the Crusaders managed to find the tryline only three times in the second spell, twice through Codie Taylor lineout drives, the second of which secured a bonus point after the hooter.

The rest of the half saw Moana Pasifika impose themselves to a greater extent than they had in the first 40 minutes, continuing to edge the physical battle.

Not even the introduction of Richie Mo'unga allowed the Crusaders greater control, and some sloppy play from the first five saw Fine Inisi scramble across to give Moana Pasifika an outside shot of an impossible upset.

Those hopes were soon extinguished by Abraham Pole's reply, but in the end only one side would have walked off the field feeling a little punch-drunk.

Moana Pasifika 12 (Solomone Funaki, Fine Inisi tries; Lincoln McClutchie con)

Crusaders 33 (Mitchell Dunshea, Ethan Blackadder, Codie Taylor 2, Abraham Pole tries; Simon Hickey 3 cons, Richie Mo'unga con)

HT: 5-14