Records were threatened and credibility took a serious hit as the Blues returned to ruthless ways with an embarrassing rout of the Melbourne Rebels on Friday night.

The Blues put an underwhelming two-week tour of Australia firmly in the rear-view mirror by running in 11 tries in their 10th straight victory this season.

By the break, leading 47-14, the Blues had notched the second-highest halftime total in Super Rugby history, behind Crusaders' 63 against the Waratahs in 2002.

In the end the Blues finished three points shy of their highest all-time score.

As New Zealand's best team thumped one of Australia's worst, suggestions Super Rugby Pacific's competitiveness had undergone a dramatic shift following last weekend's tight results may need an immediate rethink, too.

The Rebels claimed the first two tries, and were then made to resemble a second-rate club side as the Blues showcased their attacking potency across the park to score 66 unanswered points, before the visitors finally mustered two late consolation tries after being held scoreless for 70 minutes.

Much tougher tests await, but after returning to their first-choice team, with the exception of Beauden Barrett, the Blues sent a message about their title credentials while underlining the benefits of home comforts at Eden Park.

With so much time and space on the ball some of the Blues' attacking movements appeared as though they were slow-motion training moves. Others, though, were clinically executed – Rieko Ioane's hat-trick one example after he hit a superb line at pace from a perfectly timed Stephen Perofeta short ball.

After sleepwalking to a 14-0 deficit, the Blues shook off their funk to set Eden Park alight.

Seven first-half tries from the Blues and 47 unanswered points in 35 minutes left the 15,000 locals begging for more, and the Rebels searching for the mercy button.

The Blues did the damage up front with their forward pack consistently going through the middle to produce a series of seamless one-handed offloads Sonny Bill Williams would have been proud of.

In different movements Ofa Tuungafasi, Akira Ioane, Kurt Eklund, Hoskins Sotutu and James Tucker combined to split the woeful Rebels defence.

In between times Akira Ioane bagged a contrasting double – one on the edge, one powering his way over – Caleb Clarke beat four defenders in a 58-metre break from the restart and Perofeta pulled the strings - accruing a personal haul of 21 points that included a try and eight of 11 conversions - with such ease it was easy to forget Barrett was sitting in the stands on his All Blacks rest week.

While the standard of defence did not meet those expected from club rugby, the Blues attack was lethal and relentless.

Rieko Ioane celebrates one of his three tries with teammates. Photo / Getty

Rieko Ioane, who surpassed the late Joeli Vidiri in second place on the all-time Blues try-scoring ranks, ran rampant in the midfield and Mark Telea's spectacular somersault finish in the corner just before the break will be replayed for many weeks to come.

As tends to be the case when one side compile such an exorbitant margin, the Blues weren't as clinical in the second half as they pushed passes that often didn't stick. Yet they still managed four tries to two.

For all the enjoyment the locals savoured this is not the sort of result the competition needs, particularly after last week's competitive showing.

While the Rebels claimed the final two tries this is exactly the performance that continues to fuel the belief Australia has at least one too many teams.

Blues 71 (Rieko Ioane 3, Akira Ioane 2, Finlay Christie, James Tucker, Hoskins Sotutu, Mark Telea, Stephen Perofeta, Caleb Clarke tries; Stephen Perofeta 8 cons)

Rebels 28 (Pone Fa'amausili, Josh Canham, Brad Wilkin, Reece Hodge tries; Hodge 4 cons)

HT: 47-14