Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin will now host night games for the opening three weeks of the season. Photo / Photosport

Dunedin's Forysth Barr Stadium will host scheduled night matches for the opening three weeks of the Super Rugby Pacific season, New Zealand Rugby has announced.

The six New Zealand-based Super Rugby Pacific squads will move into isolated bubbles in Queenstown this weekend and had initially planned to play night matches at Rugby Park in Invercargill.

However, after further conversations between the teams and NZR, it was agreed the facilities at Forysth Barr, including the roof, made it the team's favoured option for night matches.

The move will add some extra travel time for the teams playing in Dunedin, as they will be required to drive back to their Queenstown bubbles after each match.

Day time matches over the first three weeks of the Super Rugby Pacific season will be played at the Wakatipu Rugby Club during the teams' stay in Queenstown.