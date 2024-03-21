Sam Whitelock of the Crusaders and coach Scott Robertson celebrate after winning the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific title against the Blues at Eden Park. Photo / Photosport

The Crusaders have responded to the potential return of Sam Whitelock to New Zealand, as All Blacks coach Scott Robertson bids to secure the services of his former charge.

On Thursday, the Herald revealed Robertson’s attempts to bring the 35-year-old back from France, in order to bolster the All Blacks’ playing stocks before the international season begins against England in July.

Whitelock is currently contracted to Pau in France’s Top 14, on a one-year deal with the option of a second - should he want it.

New Zealand Rugby would likely have to grant Whitelock an exemption to play for the All Blacks, given his lack of a contract with the national union at Super Rugby Pacific and NPC level.

Naturally, the Crusaders would appear to be the perfect destination for Whitelock - should he choose a return to New Zealand.

The lock played 180 games in 14 seasons for the Christchurch-based side for seven championship wins, and captained Robertson’s team to titles in 2017, 2018 and 2019 before handing the reins to Codie Taylor (2020) and Scott Barrett (2021 to present).

But even with the prospect of Whitelock returning to New Zealand from 2025, the Crusaders appear to be in the dark over any Super Rugby comeback.

“Sam left an enduring legacy here at the Crusaders, and we can see that in the quality of locks we have, now under the tutelage of Scott Barrett,” said chief executive Colin Mansbridge.

“Once a Crusader, always a Crusader, but as far as we know he’s on a two-year deal with Section Pau.”

The Crusaders re-signing Whitelock wouldn’t be without precedent.

This year, the club have former All Blacks Owen Franks and Ryan Crotty on their books, after ending their overseas stints.

What’s more, Whitelock has already shown he’s prepared to end his spells abroad early.

In 2020, albeit during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, he walked out on his contract with Japanese side the Panasonic Wild Knights in order to return to the Crusaders for the inaugural Super Rugby Aotearoa season.

