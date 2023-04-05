Richie Mo'unga (centre) will join first-five greats Andrew Mehrtens and Dan Carter as Crusaders centurions this week. Photos / Photosport

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson has ranked Richie Mo’unga up with some of the franchise’s first-five royalty as the No 10 approaches his 100th game in the red and black.

Seven years after making his debut, Mo’unga is set to become the 23rd Crusaders centurion this weekend against Moana Pasifika on Friday, something he says he only dreamed about growing up as a supporter.

“Ever since I walked through these doors at Rugby Park and seen how celebrated the centurions are, it was pretty quick that I wanted to be one myself,” a reflective Mo’unga said.

“At the start it seemed so far-fetched and seemed like it would take a lot of work and effort, which it has, but to play 100 games for the club that I love and the club I grew up watching just means a lot.”

Robertson, who has been with Mo’unga right from the beginning of his Super Rugby journey, says he knew the 28-year-old was on the path to greatness ever since first watching him play at club rugby level.

“He’s special to us and myself personally. What he’s done for the Crusaders is incredible, on and off the field.

“I watched him play club rugby, watched him play for his beloved Linwood and it felt like he was playing touch rugby for them – the amount of time and the skillset that he had, the bravado and all the cheekiness put into one.

“But he’s a winner. He knows how to win, he knows how to close games out. He knows how to be brave in big moments ... It’s gone along and every time he’s had the opportunity he’s fronted for us.”

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson and No 10 Richie Mo'unga after winning last year's Super Rugby Pacific final. Photo / Photosport

Robertson said the Crusaders have been lucky to have three great All Black No 10s in a row in Andrew Mehrtens, Dan Carter and now Mo’unga, who he says adds something different to the franchise’s rich history of playmakers.

“It’s pretty unique isn’t it, when you go back-to-back-to-back. Three incredible players: Mehrts changed the way the game was played – he could play incredibly off his foot, he could put teams in the corner – and then DC had the all-round game and then Richie’s come in and lit it up in a different way – he’s just such a great playmaker.

“How he (Mo’unga) can get to the line really late and play front or back, the stepping and the feet, that he can create so much. I think they’ve all got their own skills. We’re just really proud that all three of them were on our 100-game board and we can celebrate it this week with Richie.”

Mo’unga, who will be leaving the Crusaders and New Zealand rugby next year after signing a three-year deal with Toshiba Brave Lupus in Japan, admits missing out on the chance to link up with All Blacks coach-elect Robertson once again at the international stage has created some “what-ifs”.

But he says the move was the best thing for his family, which is “priority number one”.

“I haven’t thought past this year to be honest,” Mo’unga said when asked about potentially returning to New Zealand for another World Cup campaign in 2027.

“Obviously with Razor getting the job now there are a few what-ifs and what-could-bes, but I’m just really focused on this year and getting this year right. So when the time comes for me to leave with my family I would’ve done everything I can in New Zealand to have that success.

“Even though I’m heading off, I’m just as excited for those who get the chance to be coached under Razor and have a feel of what he’s like as a coach and to see what environment he creates.”

Robertson says he would welcome Mo’unga back in an instant.

“He’s made a decision obviously next year to do the right thing for his family.

“I think everyone would love him to come back and play. You want your world leading players to play for your club and your country. Yeah, of course.”

The Crusaders will hope to celebrate Mo’unga’s milestone with victory over a struggling Moana Pasifika side, with Robertson welcoming back several players back from injury, including Jack Goodhue, Quentin Strange and Macca Springer returning to the starting side, while David Havili and Finlay Brewis are set to make an impact off the bench.

New signing Melani Nanai could also make his Crusaders debut off the bench after being named in the side for the first time. If Nanai and Brewis feature, the injury-ravaged Crusaders will have used 40 different players this season.

“It’s awesome to have those guys back,” Robertson said.

Crusaders v Moana Pasifika

Friday, 7.05pm, Christchurch

Crusaders: Fergus Burke, Will Gualter, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Jack Goodhue, Macca Springer, Richie Mo’unga, Mitchell Drummond, Christian Lio-Willie, Corey Kellow, Sione Havili-Talitui, Dom Gardiner, Quinten Strange, Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor (c), Joe Moody.

Reserves: Brodie McAlister, Finlay Brewis, Seb Calder, Jamie Hannah, Tom Christie, Willi Heinz, David Havili, Melani Nanai.

Moana Pasifika: William Havili, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Levi Aumua, Danny Toala, Neria Fomai, Lincoln McClutchie, Ereatara Enari, Solomone Funaki (c), Alamanda Motuga, Miracle Faiilagi, Samuel Slade, Michael Curry, Joe ‘Apikotoa, Samuel Moli, Ezekiel Lindenmuth.

Reserves: Luteru Tolai, Abraham Pole, Isi Tu’ungafasi, Mike McKee, Jonah Mau’u, Manu Paea, D’Angelo Leuila, Fine Inisi.

Follow the game on nzherald.co.nz, Gold Sport, The Alternative Commentary Collective and iHeartRadio.