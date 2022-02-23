Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Super Rugby Pacific: Crusaders coach Scott Robertson defends TMO after controversial start to the season

3 minutes to read
Crusaders coach Scott Robertson. Photo / Photosport

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson. Photo / Photosport

Christopher Reive
By
Christopher Reive

Christopher Reive is a sports reporter for NZME

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson has come to the defence of the television match official (TMO) after a controversial start to Super Rugby Pacific.

A New Zealand Rugby briefing put out last week stated "reducing TMO

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.