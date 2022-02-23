Crusaders coach Scott Robertson. Photo / Photosport

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson has come to the defence of the television match official (TMO) after a controversial start to Super Rugby Pacific.

A New Zealand Rugby briefing put out last week stated "reducing TMO involvement was a key focus for match officials this season", but in the Crusaders' match against the Hurricanes last weekend the TMO presence was consistent, and at one point ruled out a brilliant solo try from Ardie Savea due to a dubious knock-on in the buildup.

After referee Brendan Pickerill initially awarded the try, the TMO ultimately was called upon to take a look and, after more than two minutes of deliberation, ruled it out.

The time spent by the TMO looking to see whether a try is clear or not has been a subject of much discussion in recent seasons, as long stops in play hinder a fan-friendly product.

However, Robertson said as long as the decision was right, he was fine with the TMO taking however long was needed to reach that correct call.

"They've got to get the try part right, I don't mind them taking their time on it," Robertson said.

"If they rush that part of it, it's game changing. The other part of it is foul play, so if we start taking away those parts of it and [don't take] time in getting that right, for my mind, it puts a little bit of a sour taste in your mouth.

"You want those calls to be right. Captain's challenge is gone, there's less coming in (from the TMO) in the normal part of the game; I know there is a little bit more time taken by the TMO but I'd rather they get them right. Look at other sports; like cricket, if it's in or out; if it's the NRL, they come in for a try or no try as well. I'm happy with it."

Super Rugby referees discuss a call. Photo / Photosport

The Crusaders got their campaign off to a strong start against the Hurricanes, ultimately winning the game 42-32, and are set to take on the Highlanders on Friday night before being able to leave the Queenstown bubble and return to Christchurch.

"A few of the boys wanted to stay here; they enjoy Millbrook Golf Course, but a lot of the boys are ready to get home and see whānau," Robertson said.

"When we get home, we're under still quite heavy restrictions – we won't be heading out to any bars or restaurants, you won't see us at any supermarkets. Anything indoors is out of bounds for us, it's just good to see the family.

"This time, we've treated it as a wee tour. There's been no distractions, a rugby focus, but also a chance for us to connect as a group and get to know the players. I've probably had more one-on-ones than we've had for a long time.

"A lot of positives, but time to move on."

Crusaders v Highlanders

Friday, 7.05pm, Forsyth Barr Stadium

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Braydon Ennor, David Havili, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Fergus Burke, Mitchell Drummond, Cullen Grace, Tom Christie, Pablo Matera, Scott Barrett (c), Sam Whitelock, Oli Jager, Brodie McAlister, Joe Moody

Reserves: Shilo Klein, George Bower, Tamaiti Williams, Quinten Strange, Corey Kellow, Bryn Hall, Simon Hickey, George Bridge.

Highlanders: Connor Garden-Bachop, Sam Gilbert, Fetuli Paea, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Josh Timu, Mitch Hunt, Aaron Smith (c), Gareth Evans, James Lentjes, Shannon Frizell, Josh Dickson, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Jermaine Ainsley, Liam Coltman, Ethan de Groot

Reserves: Rhys Marshall, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Josh Hohneck, Bryn Evans, Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, Folau Fakatava, Marty Banks, Hugh Renton.