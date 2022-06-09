Ethan Blackadder after dislocating his shoulder against the Reds. Photo / Photosport

Crusaders and All Blacks flanker Ethan Blackadder has been ruled out for the rest of the year with a shoulder injury.

Blackadder suffered a dislocated shoulder in the Crusaders' 37-15 victory over the Reds in last week's Super Rugby Pacific quarter-final.

The Crusaders today confirmed that after further scans and consultation with a shoulder specialist, it was determined that Blackadder would require surgery.

It means the 27-year-old will be unavailable for the rest of 2022 – also ruling him out for the upcoming All Blacks season – and will return to rugby at the start of the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season.

Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson said he was gutted for Blackadder, who will no longer play a part in the side's push for another Super Rugby title.

"We really feel for Ethan, who has been in incredible form and is such a hardworking and well-respected member of this team," Robertson said.

"Our medical team will do what they do best and ensure he has everything he needs to be right for the 2023 season. In the meantime, he'll find other ways to contribute to our group, as Ethan always does."

Blackadder's injury will also be a big blow for the All Blacks, who start their season with a three-test home series against Ireland next month.

The versatile loose forward was a key figure in the All Blacks' 2021 squad, earning nine test caps.

Tom Christie, who replaced Blackadder against the Reds, will start in the No 7 jersey in the Crusaders' semifinal against the Chiefs on Friday night.