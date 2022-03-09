The Hurricanes are scheduled to face Moana Pasifika on Saturday. Photosport

A growing Covid outbreak looks set to cancel the Hurricanes' Super Rugby Pacific match against Moana Pasifika on Saturday.

Newstalk ZB understands the Hurricanes are withdrawing from the home match because Covid case numbers in camp are believed to be as high as 20.

A formal announcement is expected this morning, including whether points will be shared or the match rescheduled.

It's a further issue for Moana Pasifika in their inaugural season. They've already had their first two matches called off due to a Covid outbreak of their own before finally making their Super Rugby debut against the Crusaders last weekend.