Super Rugby Pacific: Chiefs v Moana Pasifika highlights. Video / Sky Sports

Chiefs 59

Moana Pasifika 12

Full-strength or not, the Chiefs are going to bring the pressure.

In their win over the Crusaders in Christchurch last weekend, the Chiefs showed they could hold on to possession and make it count not only on the scoreboard, but in terms of putting the opposition through the ringer defensively.

That was the case again in their 59-12 win over Moana Pasifika at Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday night.

"In games like this it's pretty easy to throw it around a bit, but I really love the mental attitude of the boys," Chiefs captain Brad Weber told Sky Sport after the match.

"We present a game plan and we expect the boys to believe in it and stick to it, and they did that."

Laghlan McWhannell of the Chiefs in action against Moana Pasifika. Photo / Getty

Even in the early exchanges the Chiefs were making the most of their 58-42 per cent possession advantage, holding onto the ball and breaking down the Moana Pasifika defence.

The Chiefs were helped in staying on the ball through an extremely lopsided penalty count, with Moana Pasifika feeling the wrath of the referee's whistle, and constantly having to muscle up on the defensive end saw gaps open up late and the Chiefs turn the heat up in the second half.

The game started out on even footing; both sides had early opportunities for early points, but it was the Chiefs who struck first, with in-form first five-eighth Bryn Gatland getting the first try after 10 minutes.

Moana Pasifika hit back not long after through winger Neria Fomai, on the back of a beautiful 50/22 kick from fullback William Havili, but the penalties they were giving away meant they were never able to put the pressure on the Chiefs as they kept piggy-backing them out of danger.

The Chiefs were back ahead midway through the half when debuting flanker Hamilton Burr scored from a dominant lineout drive, and Emoni Narawa scoring in the corner on the hooter pushed the gap to 12 points at the break and looked ominous for Moana Pasifika.

Emoni Narawa crossed the line for the Chiefs. Photo / Getty

The imposing presence of Chiefs No 8 Pita Gus Sowakula was as present as has been all season, and his offloading ability came up trumps after the break when he put wing Jonah Lowe over out wide.

From there, it was one-way traffic. Tupou Vaa'i, Sowakula, Weber, Alex Nankivell and Tyronne Thompson all got over the stripe for the Chiefs in what turned out to be a blowout.

Moana Pasifika showed some promising signs, with Joe Apikotoa adding to the scoreline late in the piece, but there is still plenty of work to be done for the competition's newest team.

The Chiefs, on the other hand, have earnt the right to have a target on their back for the rest of the competition as the in-form team in New Zealand.

Chiefs 59 (Bryn Gatland, Hamilton Burr, Emoni Narawa, Jonah Lowe, Tupou Vaa'i, Pita Gus Sowakula, Brad Weber, Alex Nankivell, Tyrone Thompson tries; Gatland 3 cons, Josh Ioane 4 cons)

Moana Pasifika 12 (Neria Fomai, Joe Apikotoa tries; Christian Leali'ifano con)

HT: 19-7