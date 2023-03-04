Chiefs deliver 'quickest try of all time' against Moana Pasifika. Source / Sky Sport

The Chiefs got off to the perfect start, scoring the fastest try in Super Rugby history needing just eight seconds to cross over against Moana Pasifika last night.

Damian McKenzie got the game underway with Moana Pasifika Anzelo Tuitavuki collecting the kick and passing infield. However, Chiefs second five-eighth Rameka Poihipi intercepted the pass mere metres from the tryline.

“Oh that’s the quickest try of all time,” stated Sky TV commentator Grand Nisbett.

It was the first of eight tries for the Chiefs as they cruised to a 52-29 victory to jump back to the top of the Super Rugby Pacific standings.

The previous record for the fastest try in a Super Rugby game was Highlanders lock Vula Maimuri, who scored after 12 seconds against the Crusaders in 2001.