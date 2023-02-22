Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Super Rugby Pacific: Chiefs looking to turn a corner in 2023 as end of era looms

Christopher Reive
By
5 mins to read
The Chiefs were beaten semifinalists in last year's Super Rugby Pacific competition. Photo / Getty Images

The Chiefs were beaten semifinalists in last year's Super Rugby Pacific competition. Photo / Getty Images

Throughout New Zealand rugby this season, there is the feeling on an era coming to an end, and that rings true for the Chiefs.

Brodie Retallick, Pita Gus Sowakula and Alex Nankivell have already confirmed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport