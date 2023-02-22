The Chiefs were beaten semifinalists in last year's Super Rugby Pacific competition. Photo / Getty Images

Throughout New Zealand rugby this season, there is the feeling on an era coming to an end, and that rings true for the Chiefs.

Brodie Retallick, Pita Gus Sowakula and Alex Nankivell have already confirmed they will be heading offshore on long-term deals following the season. Co-captain Sam Cane is contracted with New Zealand Rugby through 2025, but has the option of taking a sabbatical in 2024, and while several other key players are off-contract after the World Cup later in the year.

They have, however, been very smart in backing their young talent to take their opportunities over the past few seasons; the likes of Quinn Tupaea (23), Tupou Vaa’i (23), Josh Lord (22), Naitoa Ah Kuoi (23) and Ollie Norris (23) already well accustomed to Super Rugby level.

“We’ve still got the youngest team in the competition by age, but not necessarily by experience,” Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan said. “We’ve been through a bit of pain over the last three or four years, and we feel like we’re really turning a corner.

“We’ve played in a final and a semifinal and, on reflection, having opportunities to probably win both of those games, with a relatively young squad. A lot of those guys have been through those experiences and they’ve got three or four campaigns under their belts. That young squad coupled with some experienced campaigners – we know that some of those guys aren’t necessarily going to be around for years to come, so there’s certainly a lot to play for and we feel primed to give a really good account of ourselves.”

The Chiefs welcome back Damian McKenzie for 2023, while have made some savvy moves in the player market by bringing in lock Manaaki Selby-Rickit, utility back Ngane Punivai and Irish prop John Ryan. Every one of their recruits will be able to contribute right away if called upon, adding to the strong depth of this squad. Selby-Rickit’s inclusion allows Ah Kuoi to focus on challenging for a spot in the loose forwards. Playing at lock in 2022, Ah Kuoi was one of the team’s standout performers. McMillan said he believed Ah Kuoi had the potential to be a good lock, but a great loose forward, and Ah Kuoi showed glimpses of that during the NPC season with Bay of Plenty.

Their 0-8 Super Rugby Aotearoa season is a long way behind the Hamilton franchise now, and their sights are firmly on contending for the title in 2023.

Beaten semifinalists in last year’s competition, McMillan said the numbers didn’t tell the whole story in terms of where he believes the team can get to, and that view was shared among the group as they looked to build into 2023.

“We just need to get better. Every year we want to take a step forward. We’ve made some improvements to our game, and if the preseason is anything to go by, we’re starting to see the fruits of having a consistent squad and coaching group.

“We’re able to hit the ground running a little bit faster each year and we feel like if we have an ounce of luck through the preseason games and manage to turn up in week one, two and three with a squad that might resemble something like our best, we’ll give ourselves a good chance of winning games.

“The numbers looked OK (last season), but ultimately, we know we can play better – and we didn’t win the championship, so get back to work.”

Fringe World Cup Contenders

Damian McKenzie, Brad Weber, Aidan Ross, Josh Lord and Luke Jacobson will all be out to prove a point to the All Blacks selectors throughout the campaign. They have all been in the All Blacks environment and can play their way right back into the squad. For more of a wildcard option, young prop Ollie Norris is an intriguing possibility given his potential as an attacking threat as well as being a solid set-piece merchant.

Best Recruit

For the needs of the team, John Ryan is a terrific addition to the Chiefs pack. With Angus Ta’avao out for the season with a neck injury, the Chiefs were left with two inexperienced options at tighthead, or have a loosehead fill the void. With more than 200 games for Munster and 24 test caps for Ireland – including some World Cup experience – Ryan should be able to provide that consistency and reliability the Chiefs have had in their scrum through Ta’avao’s presence.

Prediction: Finalists

Brad Weber recently said this season felt like this was the year the Chiefs needed to put it all together, and that comment hits the nail on the head. They have a young squad, but in this case youthful doesn’t mean inexperienced. A largely settled group, they will want to live up to their title-contending potential as they are set to lose several players to offshore deals at the end of the season.