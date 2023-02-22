Samisoni Taukei'aho was been a shining light for the All Blacks in 2022. Photo / Photosport

Samisoni Taukei’aho knows the importance of improvement.

The Chiefs hooker exploded onto the international scene in 2022 when, after an impressive year in Super Rugby Pacific, he earned a starting role with the All Blacks.

It was the second season in a row in which Taukei’aho saw his star rise, after catching the eye of the national team selectors in 2021 and making his All Blacks debut that year.

His power in the carry and set-piece execution have been strong assets to his game in recent years, but with the World Cup looming later in the year, the 25-year-old said there was plenty of room for more improvement.

“You’re never the finished product,” Taukei’aho told the Herald. “You’ve always got things to work on. I’ve got my work ons from [the All Blacks coaches] and the Chiefs coaches know what I need to do in that space as well so they can put some skills and drills in place for me to keep getting better.

“As a hooker, it’s just around the set piece, nailing your core roles — your throwing, your scrummaging — and from there just working really hard; not being selfish but working hard for the team, doing your role and putting the team first.”

While he has continually improved on the pitch and subsequently earned bigger opportunities, Taukei’aho said he had noticed an increase in people noticing him in public, but said he was always happy to acknowledge the fans.

“I say gidday or say hello as I usually do. It’s always good to bump into people. They’re really nice and give you feedback here and there sometimes. It’s always good to bump into people.

“[The feedback] is usually just ‘you’re going well’ or stuff like that, but sometimes they give you a few feedback like passing the ball or something like that. But I don’t take too much notice of that and just carry on.”

Taukei’aho will be at the front of an All Blacks-heavy pack when the Chiefs travel to Christchurch to meet the Crusaders on Friday night, with second-year prop George Dyer the only one in the scrum without an international cap.

There were some surprises in the Chiefs’ first team list of the year. Pita Gus Sowakula has been named at blindside flanker, allowing Luke Jacobson to get some time in the No 8 jersey, Damian McKenzie returns at first five-eighths rather than fullback, while winger Solomon Alaimalo is set for his first appearance in Super Rugby since 2021.

“Last year, that’s where we ended our season,” Taukei’aho said of travelling to Christchurch to begin the season. “So, we’re fizzing … it’s going to be a good one.”

Chiefs: Shaun Stevenson, Solomon Alaimalo, Alex Nankivell, Anton Lienert-Brown, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Damian McKenzie, Brad Weber, Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane, Pita Gus Sowakula, Tupou Vaa’i, Brodie Retallick, George Dyer, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Aidan Ross.

Reserves: Bradley Slater, Ollie Norris, John Ryan, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Samipeni Finau, Cortez Ratima, Josh Ioane, Rameka Poihipi.