The Crusaders celebrate with the Super Rugby trophy. Photo / photosport.nz

The Crusaders will test the waters for a future world club competition when they embark on their first international tour early next year.

The Super Rugby Pacific champions are heading north to play Irish club Munster on February 3 and England side Bristol Bears on February 9.

The two-match tour will be the first time the Crusaders have played in Europe since 2011, when they faced the Sharks at Twickenham as part of the Super Rugby season following the disruption caused by the Christchurch earthquakes..

Crusaders chief executive Colin Mansbridge said they were thrilled to be making the trip and indicated it could become a more regular occurrence.

“New Zealand and Australian clubs have working on the world club competition for years, so when an opportunity for Super teams to play Northern Hemisphere counterparts came up, it was just too good to pass up,” Mansbridge said.

Munster are current holders of the United Rugby Championship - formerly the Pro14 - after beating the defending champion Stormers in May. It was the Irish heavyweights’ fourth title win.

“Munster have a history of giving touring sides a pretty hard time, so they present particularly tough competition,” Mansbridge said. “There’s also the added connection with our new head coach Rob Penney, who coached there.”

Bristol, whose director of rugby Pat Lam played for the Crusaders in the inaugural Super Rugby season in 1996, compete in England’s Premiership and topped the table in the 2020-21 season. They also took out the Challenge Cup in 2019-2020, beating European champions Toulon.

“It’s exciting to play against a club of Bristol’s calibre, and one that we already have a relationship with,” Mansbridge said. “Scott Robertson and Pat Lam have been close for a long time, and Bristol Bears academy member Andrew Turner made his Crusaders debut this year

“It’s also a fantastic chance for our new coaching group to connect, and for our playing group to travel and compete together in a new environment.”

Lam said the clash would be an “incredibly special” fixture for the Bears’ players, staff and supporters.

“The Crusaders are the reigning Super Rugby champions and we’re relishing the opportunity to take on the best club side in the Southern Hemisphere at what is sure to be a packed-out Ashton Gate,” Lam said.



