Brayden Iose looks dejected after his side's defeat by the Brumbies. Photo / Getty

Brumbies 35

Hurricanes 25

The Hurricanes have been unable to complete a perfect quarter-final weekend for New Zealand teams, knocked out by the Brumbies in Canberra tonight.

Looking to set up a pair of all-Kiwi semifinals, the Hurricanes looked confident and capable of doing just that in a strong first half.

But the physicality and set-piece prowess of the Brumbies first kept them in the contest and then saw them edge ahead, picking up another New Zealand scalp to continue their impressive campaign.

They will travel to Eden Park for next weekend's semifinal as outsiders but the Blues, having escaped Canberra with victory courtesy of a drop goal two weeks ago, will know the threat they face.

It's one all too familiar to Kiwi sides this season, with the Hurricanes beaten twice in Canberra by a Brumbies side who also won away against the Highlanders and Chiefs.

The Hurricanes might have been the better side with ball in hand for much of tonight's match, but the Brumbies eventually blunted their expansive style while taking their own opportunities well.

The hosts leant on their reliable maul and, with ill discipline costing both teams, the Hurricanes were in front at halftime only thanks to the boot of Jordie Barrett.

It was the second-five's perfectly weighted cross kick that created the game's first try, providing a reward for a spell of sustained pressure that saw the Hurricanes put together 16 phases in and around the opposition 22.

Josh Moorby was left with a simple finish in the corner, given a level of space on the wing that suggested the Brumbies were playing a man short.

A few minutes later, they were. Another lengthy turn in possession produced three points and a red card to centre Len Ikitau, caught making direct contact with his shoulder to the chin of Aidan Morgan.

But the Hurricanes' numerical advantage didn't last for long, as Owen Franks was spotted making a similar hit on Noah Lolesio. The home crowd was baying for blood but, with the contact starting at shoulder height, Franks escaped with a yellow.

The Brumbies made the most of the subsequent penalty, setting up a rather disjointed maul that nonetheless gave Folau Fainga'a a chance to spin his way over the line.

And the hosts continued to thrive against a short-handed forward pack, keeping it tight around the edges, drawing infringements and eventually finding the lead through some sharp footwork from Irae Simone.

That was the formula for the Brumbies to triumph, but the abilities of the Hurricanes outside backs meant any lead was precarious. And just before the break Moorby had a double, collecting a fine short ball from Billy Proctor to race clear for the corner.

But the Brumbies would have been the happier side with the way the second half started. They negated the visitors' threat by taking better care of the ball and, playing with patience, ensured the game remained at the right end of the field.

With the Hurricanes also falling off a few more tackles, it came as little surprise when the hosts again pulled ahead, with Tom Banks slipping through a hole close to the line.

That left the Hurricanes with 15 minutes to save their season, but once Salesi Rayasi was sent to the sin bin for playing the ball on the ground and Tom Wright crossed following another dominant maul, the rescue mission became impossible.

Brumbies 35 (Folau Fainga'a, Irae Simone, Tom Banks, Tom Wright tries; Noah Lolesio 3 pens, 2 cons, Nic White con)

Hurricanes 25 (Josh Moorby 2 tries; Jordie Barrett 5 pens)

Halftime: 15-22