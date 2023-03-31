Blues head coach Leon MacDonald. Photo / Photosport

Blues coach Leon MacDonald admits he can’t help but get emotional thinking about this weekend’s clash against the unbeaten Chiefs in Hamilton.

The ‘Battle of the Bombays’ is always a fierce rivalry for the Blues, and it’s been given some added flavour thanks to the table-topping Chiefs’ hot start to the season.

MacDonald believes being the first team to take them down could spark the Blues’ season to life after an inconsistent year so far.

“It’s big for us,” he said. “I think we’ve shown in glimpses what we’re capable of. We performed well against the Crusaders but we weren’t able to quite get across the line. This is an opportunity for us to show that we are one of the top teams. I feel we are and this is a great chance for us to prove that.

“I can’t help myself when I get a little bit emotional around these games. The games you want to play are the big games. If you want to be an All Black, you got to excel on the biggest stage — tough crowds, tough opposition.

“This is a chance for our players to do that and put their hand up. There’s a lot of guys playing for big jerseys, but that’s probably way back in the back of their mind. It’s about getting the result for their team.”

One step towards earning that crucial victory will be containing Chiefs playmaker Damian McKenzie, who has picked up where he left off this season after his Japanese sabbatical in 2022.

Chiefs No 10 Damian McKenzie in action against the Highlanders. Photo / Photosport

MacDonald says McKenzie has been a big part of the Chiefs’ success, along with their strong forward pack.

“I think Damian’s added a bit of spark to their attack. He’s dangerous, he’s on the ball a lot and running around the park with a lot of freedom.

“A lot of players in good form. Shaun Stevenson at fullback’s having an outstanding season. And put it on the back of a pretty physical forward pack.”

Blues captain Dalton Papali’i, one of several All Blacks returning to the side after getting rested in last week’s win over the Force, echoed his coach’s assessment and was full of praise for McKenzie and the Chiefs side.

“He’s an athlete. He’s so mobile when he switches back in. We have an eye on him,” Papali’i said of McKenzie.

“They do the basics real well and I think that’s been a platform. When there’s a good Chiefs team, they do the basics well and that’s to carry it clean.”

After dominating in their last meeting against the Chiefs, where the Blues shut out the hosts 25-0, Papali’i says this weekend will be a completely different prospect.

“We’ve taken a few things from that game, but it’s a different beast we’re going up against. They’ve got key players back in their team, which they didn’t have last year, that run the game for them.”

Papali’i is determined to put in a full 80-minute performance, something the Blue have struggled to do this season.

“There’s an opportunity for us to really go down there and not only prove it to our fans, but prove it to ourselves that we are up there with the best. If we play our game, then we can be the best,” Papali’i said.

“We’re still growing as a team. We’ve shown glimpses in games where we look like the best team in the comp and then the next 20 minutes we get two people in the bin and everything’s gone against us.

“So I think if we can string a few moments together for the majority of the game, then I think we’ll be clicking. But we still got a few work-ons, which is a good thing. It keeps us accountable.”

Chiefs v Blues

Saturday, 7.05pm, Hamilton

Chiefs: Shaun Stevenson, Emoni Narawa, Daniel Rona, Rameka Poihipi, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Damian McKenzie, Brad Weber, Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane, Samipeni Finau, Tupou Vaa’i, Brodie Retallick, John Ryan, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ollie Norris.

Reserves: Tyrone Thompson, Aidan Ross, George Dyer, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Pita Gus Sowakula, Cortez Ratima, Bryn Gatland, Liam Coombes-Fabling.

Blues: Stephen Perofeta, AJ Lam, Rieko Ioane, Harry Plummer, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie, Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papali’i (c), Anton Segner, Sam Darry, Cameron Suafoa, Nepo Laulala, Ricky Riccitelli, Jordan Lay.

Reserves: Kurt Eklund, Ofa Tuungafasi, James Lay, Patrick Tuipulotu, Tom Robinson, Sam Nock, Corey Evans, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens/Zarn Sullivan.

Follow the Chiefs v Blues on Saturday from 7pm on nzherald.co.nz, Gold Sport, The Alternative Commentary Collective and iHeartRadio.