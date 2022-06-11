The Blues beat the Brumbies 20-19 in the Super Rugby semifinals. Video / Sky Sport

Blues 20

Brumbies 19

Super Rugby Pacific's inaugural season has its dream final - but only just.

A sodden Eden Park and drenched Blues supporters could not dampen spirits. Not with a home final against the Crusaders to return to next Saturday.

For all Super Rugby's issues, it will savour the elite finale everyone craves.

A repeat of the 1998 and 2003 finals projects the Blues into their first fully-fledged Super Rugby decider in 19 years, speaking to the depth of their development under Leon MacDonald in the past two years especially.

It almost came unstuck at the penultimate hurdle, though, with the Blues forced to survive two yellow cards.

This semifinal triumph against the Brumbies wasn't pretty or easy for the Blues, who were held scoreless in the second half, but when you have a player of Beauden Barrett's calibre, you are halfway there.

Scott Sio of the Brumbies looks on in disappointment after the final whistle. Photo / Getty

Barrett is building into superb form. His consistent intent to challenge the line with purpose had the Brumbies inside defenders in all sorts of trouble which created space for those outside him – namely Rieko Ioane.

Between creating for others, being held up after a 40-metre surge through the defence and pulling off a try-saving tackle, Barrett was the best player on the park. Blues lock Tom Robinson wasn't far behind.

The Brumbies are the sort of team that plays little rugby, instead preferring to squeeze and frustrate their opposition.

While they had minimal success in the first half, with the Blues easing out to lead 20-7 at halftime, a 53rd minute yellow card to hooker Kurt Eklund for a tip tackle on Andy Muirhead opened the door for a Brumbies comeback – and they gladly took it.

The Blues needed several desperate plays to initially hold the Brumbies out. Barrett pulled off a last-ditch tackle on Tom Banks; Stephen Perofeta somehow held Tom Wright up over the line and Finlay Christie stopped Jahrome Brown as he looked certain to score.

Brumbies hooker Lachlan Lonergan crossed from the one Brumbies attacking weapon – their maul – to close within eight points after Noah Lolesio pushed the conversion wide.

When Blues flanker Adrian Choat was yellow carded for a head clash, the Brumbies received another reprieve to set up a tense finish.

Lonergan's second, replica try and Lolesio's strike made it a one-point game with two minutes remaining.

The Blues held on to remain unbeaten through 15 straight games this year, thanks to an Ofa Tuungafasi charge down on Lolesio, and the crowd erupted.

The Brumbies were devastated. Relief will be the prevailing emotion for the Blues.

Ultimately, it matters not how you reach the final. Getting there is the bottom line.

AJ Lam of the Blues beats the tackle of Jahrome Brown of the Brumbies. Photo / Getty

When they laid the desired platform, the Blues' two first-half tries embraced offloads, freedom and link play that brought the 26,900 who braved the elements to their feet, but there was little for the locals to celebrate in the second spell as the Brumbies got into the work.

Brumbies second five-eighth Irae Simone strolled through for the opening try inside three minutes, but the Blues remained composed, with their influential leaders taking control.

First they turned up the heat with offensive defence and aggressive control rucking that made Wallabies halfback Nic White endure relentless pressure at the base.

The Blues turned the screws through their scrum, where All Blacks tighthead Nepo Laulala earned two penalties against James Slipper.

Perofeta's clutch goal-kicking etched the Blues closer but it was his spark from the backfield that ignited Hoskins Sotutu's try.

The Brumbies did not learn from the Chiefs against the Crusaders, turning down two shots at goal and ruing those decisions as the Blues repelled their maul attempts.

With their defence leading the charge the Blues grew in confidence. On attack, Robinson's direct presence and brilliant lineout work, including a steal on his own line with seven minutes remaining, delivered for the Blues while Barrett and Rieko Ioane were irrepressible.

While he was beaten once on defence Ioane is enjoying his best Super Rugby season. This was yet another example. Ioane's lethal speed on the outside break; his support play and decision-making provided frequent highlights for the Blues.

The Blues will need to harness all their attacking firepower to get past the Crusaders next week. Scott Robertson's men will arrive in Auckland with confidence in their defensive systems at least after a heroic effort to defeat the Chiefs in Christchurch.

Home advantage will help the Blues, sure, and they have found a way to win several matches when under the pump this season.

A final is a completely different prospect, though.

Bring on next week.

Blues 20 (Hoskins Sotutu, Mark Telea tries, Stephen Perofeta 2 cons, 2 pens)

Brumbies 19 (Lachlan Lonergan 2, Irae Simone tries, Noah Lolesio 2 cons)

HT: 20-7