The Blues have beaten overseas offers and are set to seal the deal with their next head coach, with a two-year contract expected to be agreed by next week. Liam Napier reports.

The Blues are on the verge of securing their next head coach, with Vern Cotter set to assume the reins from Leon MacDonald.

The Herald understands Cotter has knocked back multiple offers from French clubs to commit to formal negotiations with the Blues after meeting with former All Blacks coach turned influential Blues board member John Hart and chief executive Andrew Hore in recent weeks.

Nothing is signed at this point but Cotter is expected to ink a two-year contract with the Blues that would confirm his return to New Zealand rugby for the first time in 17 years, having led the Crusaders forwards to successive titles in his last Super Rugby stint under Robbie Deans in 2005-06.

Terms between the Cotter and the Blues are expected to be agreed by next week. Landing Cotter would conclude a challenging chapter for the Blues in their quest to replace MacDonald, who will join Scott Robertson’s All Blacks coaching team in November following the World Cup.

The Blues missed out on former Chiefs and Wallabies coach Dave Rennie after he elected to sign with Kobe Steelers in the Japanese Top League. The Hurricanes then trumped the Blues to land New Zealand sevens mentor Clark Laidlaw to replace Jason Holland in Wellington next season.

Cotter’s hard-nosed coaching philosophy is significantly shaped by nine years in France where he led Clermont to their maiden Top 14 title, alongside All Blacks assistant coach Joe Schmidt, before spending three years at Mohed Altrad’s Montpellier.

The vastly experienced 61-year-old also guided Scotland for four years – a period that included their highly controversial World Cup quarter-final defeat to Australia. This year Cotter resigned from leading Fiji after the demand for a local coach rapidly emerged following a change of government.

Cotter is likely to assume charge of the Blues next month, before spending two months in a consultant role helping Romania with their World Cup campaign in France.

As a forwards-focused mentor Cotter’s presence is expected to reshape the Blues coaching staff, with Tom Coventry’s contract unlikely to be renewed.

Cotter’s long-time connection to Schmidt – dating back to 2000 when they joined forces to lead Bay of Plenty to the Ranfurly Shield – could be a trump card for the Blues. At this stage Schmidt is yet to determine his future beyond the World Cup but he is likely to take on a coaching consultancy role. Last year Schmidt assisted MacDonald at the Blues before joining Ian Foster’s All Blacks coaching team in a full-time capacity.

While MacDonald’s five-year tenure lifted the Blues from their dark days their inglorious 52-15 exit to the Crusaders in last week’s Christchurch semifinal soured lasting impressions.

Cotter will, therefore, be charged with tackling the Blues’ inherent inconsistencies and injecting a more ruthless edge to their forward pack in particular. A two-year contract would signal expectations from all parties for swift improvements.

Following the premature end of their campaign the Blues held their awards night this week, with All Blacks wing Mark Telea recognised as their player of the year. They farewell All Blacks prop Nepo Laulala, test centurion Beauden Barrett and versatile workhorse Tom Robinson next season.

The Herald understands 21-year-old Taranaki speedster Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens is also departing – and is believed to be joining the Highlanders in search of consistent game time.

Otherwise, though, the Blues roster is settled with Telea and Akira Ioane among those to recommit for a further two years.

From a playmaking perspective Stephen Perofeta and Zarn Sullivan are the future of the franchise but after faltering in the finals the last two years, a reset is needed.

The Blues will hope Cotter’s imminent appointment will inspire exactly that.