Caleb Clarke was shown a red card in the Blues win over Moana Pasifika last weekend. Photo / Photosport

While the Blues find themselves with a gap to fill through Caleb Clarke's suspension, they can see the bright side of the situation.

The side will be without the star wing for three weeks following a judiciary hearing for his red card offence against Moana Pasifika last weekend. Midway through the second half, Clarke mistimed a jump while attempting to charge-down a chip kick from Tomasi Alosio, his knees making contact with Alosio's head.

Clarke is the second Blues player in as many weeks to be suspended, with prop Nepo Laulala also on the sidelines.

While disappointed to lose the All Blacks winger, Blues assistant coach Daniel Halangahu said it was good to see consistent officiating.

"We were hopeful that they'd see there was no intent from Caleb; we all know Caleb, he's a really warm, loving young man and he never intended for anything to go wrong, but unfortunately it did," he said.

"Is it fair? Yeah, it is. The framework's pretty clear and they've applied it. The way it's been interpreted, one thing we're getting is it's consistent. There has been a shift over the last few years and that's because of the injuries that have been sustained. We're really clear now on what's okay and what's not okay.

"Caleb admittedly got it wrong. He accepts that he got it wrong, just the level he got it wrong was where we were at. He wasn't going in there trying to hurt anyone, but unfortunately he did, so we accept what they've come up with.

"We support keeping players safe, we get that consistency now; we've seen it, so we have to adjust how we do things."

The Blues have been relatively well-mannered on the pitch this season. While they have had a higher penalty count than their opponents in four of their six matches, they have only conceded double digit penalties in three of those six matches.

Halangahu said he is happy with how the Blues are adapting as the season progressed.

"One thing we can be really happy with is our discipline over the last few weeks in general; I'm talking about the penalty count. It's front of mind, it's something we talk about quite a lot and in general the feedback from the officials is they're really happy with how our guys are carrying themselves.

"We'll work on changing some behaviour and technique, [but] that's the biggest message to the team – two of those boys have to sit out for a few weeks. These guys love playing rugby, so that's the biggest penalty."

With Clarke unavailable for Saturday night's clash with the Chiefs, impressive young speedster Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens will start on the wing, while Beauden Barrett, Ofa Tuungafasi, Rieko Ioane, Hoskins Sotutu, Josh Goodhue and Tom Robinson all return to the starting squad.

For the Chiefs, All Blacks lock Josh Lord joins the starting side in the only change to the forward pack, while they bring a new-look backline with Bryn Gatland and Kaleb Trask returning to the run on squad at first-five and fullback. Emoni Narawa moves out to the wing while Alex Nankivell will move into the midfield for his 50th Super Rugby appearance.

Chiefs v Blues

Hamilton, Saturday 7.05pm.

Chiefs: Kaleb Trask, Emoni Narawa, Anton Lienert-Brown, Alex Nankivell, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Bryn Gatland, Brad Weber (cc), Pita Gus Sowakula, Sam Cane (cc), Kaylum Boshier, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Josh Lord, Angus Ta'avao, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Aidan Ross.

Reserves: Bradley Slater, Ollie Norris, George Dyer, Samipeni Finau, Luke Jacobson, Cortez Ratima, Quinn Tupaea, Chase Tiatia.

Blues: Stephen Perofeta, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Rieko Ioane, Bryce Heem, Mark Telea, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie, Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papalii (c), Tom Robinson, Josh Goodhue, Luke Romano, Ofa Tuungafasi, Kurt Eklund, Alex Hodgman.

Reserves: Ricky Riccitelli, Jordan Lay, Marcel Renata, James Tucker, Adrian Choat, Sam Nock, Tanielu Tele'a, AJ Lam.