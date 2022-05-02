Anton Segner had an emotional reunion with his mother last week after almost three years apart. Video / The Blues via Instagram

Blues rookie Anton Segner had an emotional reunion with his mother last week after almost three years apart.

A video posted on the Blues' Instagram account showed the German-Kiwi flanker sitting at a team function before being surprised by his mother.

Segner immediately covered his face in shock before embracing his mum in an emotional moment.

"Anton hasn't seen his family in almost 3 years," said the caption alongside the social media post.

"His mum surprised him last week and the rest of his fam came down today … Who's cutting the onions?"

The Frankfurt-born Segner has been playing his first Super Rugby season with the Blues.

The 20-year-old loose forward arrived in New Zealand in what was initially meant to be a six-month exchange at Nelson College in 2017, before going on to become one of New Zealand's hottest young prospects.

Before the start of the season, Segner said he hopes to one day become Germany's first All Black.

"At the moment, I'm pretty settled and happy here in New Zealand," Segner said.

"First and foremost is obviously the Blues, and then hopefully that pathway takes me through to the black jersey, but we'll see how rugby develops over in Germany.

"Hopefully, with what I'm doing over here, can help further the game back home as well. We'll see where things take me, but, at the moment, my focus is on the Blues and, from there, the All Blacks."