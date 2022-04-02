Caleb Clarke of the Blues is sent off with a red card by referee Paul Williams. Photo / Getty

Blues 46

Moana Pasifika 16

The Blues could be sweating on the availability of Caleb Clarke in the coming weeks, after the star wing was shown a red card for a reckless challenge in their 46-16 win over Moana Pasifika on Saturday night.

Clarke was sent from the field with 28 minutes to play, collecting Tomasi Alosio high with his knees.

Alosio put a chip in behind the Blues line and Clarke went up to contest it, but got his timing all wrong and made contact with Alosio on the chin with his knee as Alosio tried to chase the ball.

Caleb Clarke earned a red card after this connection with Moana Pasifika's Tomasi Alosio. Photo / Photosport

It was the key moment in an otherwise competitive affair, though the Blues' ability to capitalise on their opportunities made the difference.

In their second meeting this week, having clashed on Tuesday night, it was all Moana Pasifika early. After an error from the opening kick-off, Moana Pasifika took possession and worked themselves into good territory.

The visitors were relentless in their attack, but patient in their approach as they looked to break down the Blues defences.

Starving the hosts of possession and being helped by a 4-0 penalty count in the opening 10 minutes, Moana Pasifika took a 6-0 lead with two penalty goals from Christian Leali'ifano.

After constant defence early, the Blues didn't waste their first venture into enemy territory, closing the gap through a Stephen Perofeta penalty. That seemed to get things going for the Blues, and they soon showed just how quickly they can strike.

After a scrum which saw Moana Pasifika put some good pressure on, the Blues cleared the ball to the left and a couple of deft inside passes saw Finlay Christie in some space. He subsequently dished an inside ball to Sam Darry, who stormed down the field and within striking distance. The Blues didn't waste time, with Corey Evans hitting the ball at pace to beat the defence and score the opening try.

Corey Evans scored for the Blues. Photo / Getty

It was a sign of things to come as the Blues played at a rapid pace. Led by Christie, who was impressive across the park in his 54-minute stint, the Blues looked to stretch their opposition by moving the ball willingly and the backline getting plenty of good carries.

The pressure paid off when Clarke crashed through a tackle, with the conversion putting the Blues ahead 17-6 after 22 minutes.

Moana Pasifika didn't retreat after sustaining a period of Blues domination, and when they were able to link some phases together continued to look dangerous. They hit back through Alosio, who was rewarded for his support play, being on the spot to collect a late pass and cruise over the tryline.

However, an error from the following kick-off opened the door for the Blues to get back on the attack, and again didn't waste the chance with Kurt Eklund going over from a lineout drive from the ensuing penalty.

After some riveting attacking rugby early, the final moments of the half became a trade-off in penalties, with the Blues leading 29-16 at the break after Bryce Heem scored on the hooter.

The second half unfolded in a similar fashion, but while Moana Pasifika showed some good moments, they weren't able to finish them off – with a couple of tries ruled out.

The Blues added two more tries through Eklund on the back of lineout drives, but were otherwise unable to add to their tally through open play.

The key moment in the half came when Clarke was red carded, however Moana Pasifika weren't able to take advantage, and the Blues went on to claim a comfortable win, with a late try to AJ Lam sealing the result.

Blues 46 (Kurt Eklund 3, Corey Evans, Caleb Clarke, Bryce Heem, AJ Lam tries; Stephen Perofeta 4 cons, pen)

Moana Pasifika 16 (Tomasi Alosio try; Christian Leali'ifano con, 3 pens)

HT: 29-16