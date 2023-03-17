Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is determined to keep improving in his second season of rugby union. Photo / Photosport

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck admits he still has plenty of learning to do as he settles into his second full season in rugby union.

In an extended interview with Newstalk ZB’s Elliott Smith, the Blues and All Blacks midfielder said his progress in the sport since switching codes from the NRL has been a journey of frustration and excitement.

“I just get more frustrated when I sort of let the team down by not being in the places where I’m needed or where instead of just tucking and trying to take someone on, that one pass could have scored in the corner,” he said ahead of the Blues’ clash against the Crusaders at Eden Park tonight.

“Those are the little things that frustrate me, but then at the same time I get excited because if I can learn these things, then they’ll help out my team.

“If we can get the job done by me just finding the right man and put him in space, that’s what I get excited for.”

While Tuivasa-Sheck stood out during his first Super Rugby campaign, leading to his All Blacks debut, the season ultimately ended in heartbreak in the final against the Crusaders.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck during a Blues training session. Photo / Photosport

Going into the much-anticipated rematch tonight Tuivasa-Sheck said it’s hard not to think about the game as revenge, both for himself and the team.

“It’s going to be tough to not approach it as a revenge match. But I think we’re just growing, we’re a new team. I know the boys will definitely be gutted from that loss the last time we played them, and I didn’t really perform well in the final too.

“So for myself it’s trying to make sure I just get clear of my detail and my role this week. We’re a different team and we’re all excited for this challenge.”

The 29-year-old says his focus against the Crusaders this week, like it is for most weeks, will be on improving his “rugby awareness”.

“If I can get better rugby awareness, I can make decisions on the fly instead of hesitating.

“One of the biggest parts of my game I want to get working on is connecting and reading the defence well. If I have a better rugby awareness, I think I’ll be able to nail that.

“There’s times when I look like I’m just hesitating, trying to work out where I’m going, or I get the ball and I just tuck and run because I don’t know what else to play.”

He says that awareness has improved but is not quite where he wants it to be.

“Definitely feel it growing because I feel myself calling plays out there and I understand the lingo that the boys are talking to me on the fly. I feel like it’s growing, but you need to keep it going to get to their standard.”

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck knows he is far from the finished product. Photo / Photosport

He’s also learned not to be too hard on himself and to remember what got him here in the first place, thanks to some help from All Blacks legend and Blues assistant Tana Umaga.

“As soon as I pretty much landed back in Auckland and signed to the Blues, I reached out to Tana straight away,” Tuivasa-Sheck said.

“I’ve been lucky to have him there from day one in my corner just to continue to hassle him, pretty much. Just hassle Tana and ask him questions nonstop, trying to get better.

“There’s no one better who has played in the game and who is a legend of this game and who has been in every position. And he is current as well, being in our coaching staff, so he knows what’s happening right now and some little tricks.”

Tuivasa-Sheck says one piece of advice from Umaga sticks in his mind: “Get your role as a 12 done, but don’t forget about Roger.”

“That’s the thing he keeps telling me,” Tuivasa-Sheck continues.

“I know you want to come and be that perfect rugby player, but don’t forget what makes you different from everyone else. And if it’s stepping up and taking someone on one-on-one, then take that. Always remember to get your core role sorted, but then don’t forget who you are and what you bring.”

Blues v Crusaders

Tonight, 7.05pm, Eden Park

Blues: Stephen Perofeta, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie, Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papali’i (c), Adrian Choat, Cameron Suafoa, James Tucker, James Lay, Ricky Riccitelli, Alex Hodgman.

Reserves: Soane Vikena, Jordan Lay, Nepo Laulala, Tom Robinson, Taine Plumtree, Taufa Funaki, Bryce Heem, Zarn Sullivan.

Crusaders: Fergus Burke, Sevu Reece, Braydon Ennor, Dallas McLeod, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Richie Mo’unga, Mitchell Drummond, Sione Havili Talitui, Tom Christie, Ethan Blackadder, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett (c), Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody.

Reserves: Brodie McAlister, Kershawl Sykes-Martin, George Bower, Zach Gallagher, Christian Lio-Willie, Willi Heinz, Pepesana Patafilo, Macca Springer.