Blues loose forward Akira Ioane. Photo / Photosport

Milestones evoke moments of reflection. Such a theme is true for Akira Ioane as he prepares to notch a century in the pivotal Blues trip to Christchurch this weekend.

Ioane’s career can be broken into three distinct stages.

As a teenager, he burst into the national consciousness with a stunning debut at the Wellington sevens that showcased his raw-boned array of skill.

Swift elevation to the Blues followed and within two years, he played his first match for the All Blacks.

As the seasons in the spotlight progressed, though, Ioane increasingly struggled to cope with sustained scrutiny. Frequent, pointed social media criticism cut deep which eventually sparked a two-year spiral with mental health challenges that culminated in falling out of love with the game.

Surrounded by those closest to him, the simplicity of lockdown and isolated training helped Ioane emerge through those dark times.

No matter where Ioane’s on-field trajectory takes him from here, that journey casts him as a role model for the many other emerging athletes who struggle in the constant public glare.

“It’s been a tough, bumpy ride,” Ioane reflected this week. “I had to do a lot of growing as a person and player on and off the field. My small circle, my family, friends and partner really helped. I’m happy to be where I am today. There’s still a lot of growing I can do, but I’m happy with where I’ve come from.

“You dream about doing these things so to play 100 games this weekend will be a good night. It’s pretty special for me and my family.”

While the present stage of Ioane’s career is celebratory, the immediate aftermath is shrouded by uncertainty.

This season hasn’t gone to plan after a round one knee injury served a major setback in World Cup year. Since returning for the Blues, Ioane has started one match, in which he delivered a dominant performance in last week’s tense escape against Moana Pasifika, only to be relegated to the bench behind Adrian Choat despite his looming milestone against the Crusaders.

“There is that little bit of disappointment but it is what it is. I’m here for the team. I’ve just come back so I haven’t had much game time. I’ll look to add that impact and bring that voice off the bench. It’s 100 games no matter what so I’m looking forward to it and what the boys can do on Saturday.”

Akira Ioane. Photo / Photosport

While Ioane has featured regularly for the All Blacks in the past two years, playing 19 of his 22 tests, with Scott Barrett, Shannon Frizell and Ethan Blackadder among those competing for the blindside role, World Cup selection is far from guaranteed.

Beyond this year, Ioane is favoured to remain loyal to the Blues but he is yet to determine his future.

“I haven’t thought about anything yet. I’m just trying to make sure I play well and do my job here. The rest will take care of itself. It’s around what I want to do moving forward. It’s my decision and I haven’t made it yet.”

Ioane’s at times turbulent career mirrors that of the Blues. He’s seen the grim times, lived through the many coaching and management changes, and is proud of the part he’s played in the team’s progression to title contender status. Along the way he cherishes victory over the British and Irish Lions in 2017, and capturing the 2021 transtasman Super Rugby crown, as highlights.

“You don’t want to do nine years and have nothing change. For someone who has been here for so long — Patty [Tuipulotu], [brother] Rieks and Ofa [Tuungafasi] as well — we’ve been through the tough times.

“To ride out that wave and start paving the way for the young kids coming in now, it’s pretty special and an honour to be part of but we’re just building. Hopefully in seasons to come the Blues get better and better. That’s what we want to do, create a pathway for talent staying here in Auckland rather than going abroad.”

Last Sunday, Ioane’s partner, Stars midcourter Samon Nathan, celebrated her 100th ANZ Premiership match with victory against the Tactix.

As Ioane prepares to replicate that trip Nathan’s success could, perhaps, be cast as a positive omen.

“I’m proud of her and what she’s achieved. I went down to Christchurch to watch her play her 100th and they won so I’m stoked for her. She’s got one up on me. She won down there so hopefully we can do the same, but we’ll find out on Saturday. Down there they are a hard team to beat. We’re up for it, we’re ready for it.”