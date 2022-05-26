Cross-code rising star Jock McKenzie has been handed the reigns at first-five for the Blues. Photo / Photosport

Cross-code rising star Jock McKenzie has been handed the reigns at first-five for the Blues. Photo / Photosport

Leon MacDonald has taken full advantage of a week that carries no bearing on the Blues playoff push by rolling out a second, possibly third, string team for their final regular season trip to Sydney.

With the Blues safety locked in pole position, awaiting only confirmation of their quarter-final opponent at Eden Park next week, MacDonald has seized the luxury of resting almost all frontline players by making 14 starting changes to his team for the Waratahs.

German-born Tasman loose forward Anton Segner is the only returning starter from last week's last-gasp victory against the Brumbies in Canberra.

The forward pack, captained by former All Blacks and Crusaders lock Luke Romano, contains a sprinkling of experience in the form of prop Nepo Laulala and fellow second-rower Josh Goodhue, who returns from a broken thumb, and Akira Ioane's comeback off the bench.

The backline, while talented, is decidedly green.

With playmakers Beauden Barrett and Stephen Perofeta among the large rested contingent, 20-year-old rookie Jock McKenzie is handed the first five-eighth reins.

Earlier this year McKenzie was included in the New Zealand XI cricket squad preparing to face the touring Netherlands in a series of one-day matches, before making his Blues debut off the bench against Moana Pasifika at Mt Smart Stadium in his only appearance of the season.

Nearly two months on, McKenzie has experienced halfback Sam Nock inside him but the Blues midfield of Corey Evans and Tamati Tua boast five caps between them.

Jock McKenzie playing for Team Rugby during last year's Black Clash. Photo / Photosport

Despite his rapid promotion MacDonald expressed faith McKenzie is ready to run the cutter, predicting he has a big future.

"Jock's demeanour and attitude is very calm," MacDonald said. "He reads the game really well; he's got a rugby brain. His kicking and passing game are outstanding. He's young – it's a big ask to drive the team around but he's been doing it all year really well so we've got a lot of confidence in him.

"He's a natural 10 in the way he delivers on the ground in game management. We're excited around what he's got to offer."

MacDonald's decision to protect his starters from the risk of injury and a trip across the Tasman is no surprise, and the sensible move.

Giving influential players that have carried a heavy burden this season, those such as All Blacks prop Ofa Tuungafasi who is carrying a rib injury, a chance to heal, is a no-brainer.

Mass changes will, however, inevitably prove disruptive and a loss to the in-form Waratahs, who knocked off the Highlanders in Dunedin last week, risks ending the Blues' franchise equalling 12-match winning run.

"We've got a few guys with rib and shoulder injuries and they haven't had chance to take a breather," MacDonald said. "It's been a hectic year; we missed a bye week. We've been counting everybody's minutes and contacts and some guys are overdue some time off to freshen up and regenerate.

"The other upside is we've got guys out there who can say 'we want to play in the playoffs'. This is their opportunity to put some pressure on and show what they can deliver as well.

"It wasn't a tough decision really because we've seen a lot of really good evidence on the training field that these guys are ready to go. We didn't have to think too hard about it because we've got a lot of trust in them.

"Competition in the squad is something we talk about all the time and this will keep that alive."

Luke Romano in action. Photo / Photosport

Captaining the Blues was once the last responsibility Romano thought he would assume but having swapped red for blue and hunting for golf this season, the 36-year-old veteran is intent on leading the charge against the Waratahs.

"I was pretty nervous about the whole thing – coming up here to a team that had been the enemy for 14 years," Romano said of switching allegiance. "It was pretty daunting but I'm loving it. Where the Blues want to go resonates with me because I'm driven to be the best as well.

"We've put ourselves in a position now to make it a special year. To be in charge of the captaincy it's something I'm proud to do. I'll be doing my best to do the team proud."

Blues v Waratahs

Saturday, 9.45pm, Sydney

Blues: Zarn Sullivan, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Tamati Tua, Corey Evans, AJ Lam, Jock McKenzie, Sam Nock, Taine Plumtree, Adrian Choat, Anton Segner, Josh Goodhue, Luke Romano (c), Nepo Laulala, Ricky Riccitelli, Jordan Lay.

Reserves: Soane Vikena, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Marcel Renata, Sam Darry, Cameron Suafoa, Akira Ioane, Taufa Funaki, Nigel Ah Wong.