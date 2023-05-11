Blues midfielder Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (left) was dropped by Leon MacDonald (right) for this weekend's clash against the Crusaderes. Photo / Photosport

If the Blues are ever going to front, this is the week to do it.

Sixteen defeats from their last 17 attempts against the Crusaders does not inspire confidence the Blues are on the verge of a season-defining performance. Nor does last week’s tense, last-play escape against winless Moana Pasifika.

The Blues did, however, trump the Crusaders in Christchurch against all odds last season. It’s that upset aberration Leon MacDonald hopes to replicate on Saturday night.

In the scrap to claim second place and a home playoff advantage, MacDonald dealt Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s World Cup hopes a dagger blow by preferring Harry Plummer at second five-eighth, outside the returning Beauden Barrett, and Bryce Heem on the bench.

Questions will now be asked that if Tuivasa-Sheck cannot crack the Blues bench, how can he be seriously considered to add to his three All Blacks caps?

MacDonald cited Plummer’s wider breadth of skill, his playmaking relationship with Barrett and his communication and ability to shift the ball to space against the Crusaders’ suffocating defensive line, as reasoning for his selection over Tuivasa-Sheck, who is poised to return to the Warriors from next year.

With a match against his former team looming, MacDonald clearly has no room for sentiment either, after naming All Blacks blindside Akira Ioane on the bench behind Adrian Choat for his 100th match.

“We had some tough calls. Roger was definitely one,” MacDonald explained as rain pelted Blues training on Thursday. “It was a tough one for him but Harry’s form at 12 has been exceptional this year. He’s a different type of player. We also have Bryce Heem who did a job for us at 12, giving us direct physicality. Also Akira after his performance last week. We’re really confident in the team we’ve picked — they’ve earned the right through good form.”

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Photo / Photosport

Despite the one-sided historical record strongly suggesting the Crusaders should extend their dominance this weekend, MacDonald points to the Blues’ loss to the six-time defending champions in March at Eden Park, where they dropped the ball over the line twice in the final 10 minutes, as evidence of his side’s ability to right that wrong.

“We got pipped at the post so I know that lingers. We were pretty close in round four. We had plenty of opportunities we didn’t quite grab and I think we’re better than we were back then.”

While the Blues have notched four wins in succession, last week’s underwhelming performance leaves them flying well under the radar.

“We feel like we’re there or thereabouts and we’ve proven that last year. Consistency is important for us. We’ve played some good games and had good moments but not stacked it up. The challenge against the Crusaders is 80 minutes and we didn’t get that right in round four.

“This is our opportunity right now. We’ve got confidence and we’re good enough to do that.

“Will Jordan and a few others are back so they’ll be backing themselves. It makes for a spicy encounter.”

That spice rises from medium to hot with this encounter edging towards a sellout, and shaping as one of the last Super Rugby faceoffs between MacDonald and Scott Robertson before they align in the All Blacks coaching box next year.

“It would be nice to meet him once more this season. Bragging rights? Yeah, I don’t like losing to anyone and Razor is no different there. Neither of us are great after a loss but we respect each other and move on pretty quickly.

“Personally this is a contest I’m always excited about. You see it in the players. You don’t have to bang on the tabletops to evoke a bit of passion, it’s already there. I know it means a lot to our guys.”

Crusaders' Braydon Ennor tackles Blues' Rieko Ioane during the round-four clash in March. Photo / Photosport

While a clear Christchurch night will greet the Blues, a chilly 4C evening only enhances expectations for the scrum and maul to prove the battleground for victory.

The Blues scrum laid the platform in Fiji, and forced a match-winning penalty try at the death against Moana. But after the Crusaders scored three tries through their maul last week, the Blues know what’s coming.

Sam Whitelock’s absence robs the Crusaders of their lineout ace — yet their maul threat remains ever-present.

“When we go down there that’s one of the first topics we talk about. Their maul defence is outstanding, and their attacking maul is a big part of their DNA. They pride themselves on it. Although Smithy [Wayne Smith] probably won’t enjoy watching it, it’s going to be a big part of this game this weekend. The scrum and maul is a big part of the game. It’s an art and a tactical advantage.”

With a regular-season run home that features the Reds away followed by the Hurricanes and Highlanders at Eden Park, it’s now or never for the Blues to mount their title challenge.

“We want to be playing at home, as does everybody else. This game has a lot on it. It’s about where we finish on the table and building that belief going into the playoffs.”

Crusaders v Blues

Saturday, 7.05pm, Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Dallas McLeod, Braydon Ennor, David Havili, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Richie Mo’unga, Mitchell Drummond, Cullen Grace, Tom Christie, Christian Lio-Willie, Quinten Strange, Scott Barrett (c), Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Reserves: Brodie McAlister, Kershawl Sykes-Martin, Oli Jager, Zach Gallagher, Sione Havili Talitui, Noah Hotham, Fergus Burke, Jack Goodhue.

Blues: Zarn Sullivan, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane, Harry Plummer, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie; Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papali’i (c), Adrian Choat, Sam Darry, Patrick Tuipulotu, Marcel Renata, Ricky Riccitelli, Ofa Tuungafasi. Reserves: Kurt Eklund, Jordan Lay, James Lay, Cameron Suafoa, Akira Ioane, Sam Nock, Bryce Heem, AJ Lam.

