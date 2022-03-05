Harry Plummer on attack against the Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

Blues 24

Chiefs 22

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Beauden Barrett and the Blues' other headline acts took a backseat as Stephen Perofeta produced a match-winning performance to snatch a late victory against the Chiefs.

Even then, though, the Blues were extremely fortunate to escape, with Bryn Gatland missing a 83rd minute penalty that would have stolen victory.

Down by five points with the clock against them, the Blues set up camp in the Chiefs 22.

The weight of territory and possession eventually told as the ball found its way into Perofeta's hands. As he had throughout the match, the Taranaki playmaker kept his nerve to skip to the outside of his man and send Mark Telea in at the corner. Perofeta then stepped up to nail a 77th minute sideline conversion and put the Blues in front - a margin that proved just enough to prevent a major early-season hole.

The Chiefs still had time, though. Two penalties had the visitors within striking distance, only for Gatland to push his penalty wide.

The Blues' return from the Queenstown bubble to Eden Park did little to inspire an improved performance. In fact, in most aspects they were much better last week despite crumbling in the final 10 minutes to concede three tries in the 33-32 loss against the Hurricanes.

Brad Weber did his utmost to toast his century for Chiefs with an influential two-try display.

Weber made the most of his milestone to strike in the seventh minute after pouncing on Brodie Retallick ripping the ball from Luke Romano's grasp. Weber's hoof downfield took a favourable bounce, and his speed did the rest.

Weber's second try came after Caleb Clarke was sent to the bin for an intentional knock-down. Pita Gus Sowakula immediately targeted the blindside, where the Chiefs had a one-man advantage, by popping off the back of the scrum and slipping a ball to Weber who beat Barrett and went over in Dalton Papalii's tackle.

A small pocket of Weber's family and friends were again on their feet in the south stand.

At that point, the Chiefs were in control. All the enthusiasm surrounding the Blues' season was deflating faster than Russian stocks.

Hoskins Sotutu turned the tide, somewhat, by finishing Papalii's chargedown on Chiefs fullback Chase Tiatia, but it was Perofeta who delivered the classy, telling blow.

Sam Cane made his presence felt at the breakdown where he won two penalties over the ball – both allowing the Chiefs to set up attacking lineouts from which they successfully employed variations at the front that caught the Blues napping. After the second lineout move, Etene Nanai-Seturo converted an overlap to give the visitors an early 12-3 advantage.

Papalii led the Blues from a defensive perspective, knocking back several ball carriers. On attack, Perofeta was a constant threat. Chiming in from fullback he hit probing lines and regularly popped into the playmaker role. Perofeta's quick feet exposed the Chiefs on several occasions, and his skip ball on the bounce sent Clarke over for his second try in as many weeks.

Caleb Clarke goes over to score a try against the Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

Despite one nice touch on attack Tuivasa-Sheck's midfield combination with Rieko Ioane clearly remains a work in progress. Tuivasa-Sheck skinned Quinn Tupaea with a sharp step early but Ioane and Telea were unable to finish the left edge movement. On another occasion, though, Tuivasa-Sheck sent Ioane into heavy traffic with a short ball that allowed Cane to pounce for a turnover. Defensively, Tuivasa-Sheck's propensity to tackle high gave away easy metres to the Chiefs big men in contact.

Barrett replaced Tuivasa-Sheck, who appeared to injure his arm in a tackle, at the break but the All Blacks playmaker, in his first match since sustaining a serious concussion in Dublin in November, struggled to assert himself in the second spell.

Next week the Blues welcome the Highlanders to North Harbour Stadium on Friday night.

Blues coach Leon MacDonald is sure to demand a vastly improved performance, one not punctuated by kicks out on the full, poor discipline, missed tackles and basic errors.

Blues 24 (Caleb Clarke, Hoskins Sotutu, Mark Telea tries; Harry Plummer 2 cons, pen, Stephen Perofeta con)

Chiefs 22 (Brad Weber 2, Etene Nanai-Seturo tries; Josh Ioane con, Bryn Gatland con, pen)

HT: 10-12