Blues chief executive Andrew Hore doesn’t “see a life of the Blues without Eden Park” despite the team having no Super Rugby matches scheduled there next season.

Next year’s Super Rugby Pacific draw was revealed this morning with one glaring omission for the Blues - all the home games are yet to be confirmed, suggesting they may be moving away from Eden Park.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB’s D’Arcy Waldegrave, Hore said the draw was out “earlier than expected” and the club was exploring all possible options.

“We talked internally and went ‘if we want this fan-centric club and look after fans, the club and the finance and everything else, then it’s time for us to put the foot on the ball and just look at what the options are’.

“We need to look at all of those variables and make some really smart decisions.

“I don’t think Eden Park look at this as [the Blues are] out of here because that’s not what we’re saying. We’re saying we just need to look at this in its totality, look at where we are as a competition, and make some smart decisions, purely cost-based.”

Eden Park has been the home of the Blues since 1996.

Despite repeated questions about where the Blues would play next season locally, Hore emphasised any announcement would come after the club was able to consult its members.

Asked about other possible venues, he said the All Blacks match at Mt Smart in July “broke a few hoodoos” in regards to how it was regarded among rugby fans traditionally.

“We’re also looking at other options [to] play at non-traditional venues as well, but it takes time to work through all of those announcements.

DRAW '24 🔥



We're heading north for Rd 1 🇫🇯



Read all about it ⬇️https://t.co/zQuOgL4gH8 pic.twitter.com/GFc9qQRqNz — The Blues (@BluesRugbyTeam) August 15, 2023

“We’ve just got to have a look at the options, price them up, look at what our fans want and then we’ll be in a [position to make] a decision.

“What I will say is Eden Park has been our home since 1996. We’ve won championships there, we’ve had our worst season there. It’s our home.”

Hore said big local derbies against the likes of the Crusaders, the team would likely play at Eden Park.

The club kicks off their season in Whangārei on February 24 against the Fijian Drua before facing the Crusaders in Auckland somewhere in round five, against Moana Pasifika somewhere in Auckland in round six, and somewhere in Auckland again in round seven against the Force before a bye.

In round nine, the Blues host the Brumbies - somewhere in Auckland - before a stint in Australia for a fortnight, then local derbies (somewhere in Auckland) against the Highlanders and Chiefs in rounds 12 and 13.

The final round of the season, round 15, for the Blues is against the Chiefs, again, somewhere in Auckland.

Eden Park, the Blues’ home ground, has been used during the Fifa Women’s World Cup but the last match held there was last night between Spain and Sweden.

Last month, the Herald reported $33 million had been spent on an Eden Park makeover in the lead-up to the World Cup.

More than $2.5m was spent on the field and $4.5m was spent on lighting upgrades.

Earlier this year, a new, multimillion-dollar vision to turn Eden Park into a 60,000-capacity all-weather fortress is set to spark a major public discussion and debate was revealed.

A retractable roof, three new grandstands and a pedestrian promenade are features of the proposal.

The “Eden Park 2.0″ vision would transform the stadium into a 60,000-capacity sport and entertainment fortress, allowing for a multi-purpose facility that attracts some of the world’s biggest sporting events and stadium concerts.

