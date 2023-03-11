Blues barely survive to edge ill-disciplined Hurricanes. Video / Sky Sport

Blues 25

Hurricanes 19

The Blues have recovered from last week’s loss to reestablish their place in the Super Rugby hierarchy, barely hanging on to beat the Hurricanes tonight.

Forced to defend their line in the final moments after squandering a 17-point halftime lead at Sky Stadium, the visitors survived to edge above their opponents in the standings.

The Blues began by issuing a reminder why they were considered among the preseason favourites. They ended by showing, like they did against the Brumbies, they were very much beatable.

But the Hurricanes, who started their season with two wins in Australia, were unable to quite dig their way of a significant first-half hole, lacking accuracy both throughout the match and when it mattered most.

It was a contest that, on reflection, they would have felt was lost in the first 40 minutes, allowing the Blues to build a lead they would do just enough to protect.

Leon MacDonald’s men were far too physical in the carry for the defence to handle, marching down field at will. Once inside the 22 — a position with which they became rather familiar — they attacked with patience and variety, scoring three tries and taking a 22-5 lead.

The Blues were given a significant assist by the Hurricanes’ poor discipline and scored 12 of those points after Isaia Walker-Leawere had been made the fall guy for his side’s repeated infringing.

Legal means certainly weren’t enough to repel an opponent who, stung by last weekend’s defeat, quickly earned ascendancy.

Almost unopposed in earning favourable field position, the Blues found reward for their strong start in the 20th minute, kicking for the corner to set up a set-piece opportunity.

It was one Patrick Tuipulotu wouldn’t squander, taking down the lineout and burrowing over the line, though for his troubles the lock picked up an injury that forced him from the field.

Seemingly spurred to life, Tyrel Lomax finished off a period of excellent close control from the Hurricanes, forwards probing and offloading to stretch the defence and create enough space for the prop to cross.

But that would prove an aberration. Once Walker-Leawere had put his hands in the ruck and made Nic Berry put his in the pocket, the Blues’ supremacy became better reflected on the scoreboard.

The visitors mounted another inexorable charge downfield and, showing great patience when one option after another was negated, relied on the elusive footwork of Caleb Clarke to score their second.

More sloppy play from the Hurricanes then gave Rieko Ioane the chance to carve a path down the right, making defenders miss and allowing Hoskins Sotutu to eventually reach out and ground.

The home side would have been pleased by the arrival of halftime — and even moreso with the way they responded. The Hurricanes cut down the errors and hardened up their rearguard, finding a route back into the match when Cam Roigard sneaked through a hole and put Salesi Rayasi into space.

Further buoying their hopes, Cameron Suafoa was given 10 in the bin for a high shot on Devan Flanders in backplay, allowing the Hurricanes a chance to make the numbers work in their favour.

It was one they wouldn’t let slip, with Josh Morby applying a questionable grounding to pull his side within three after a rumbling bust by Peter Lakai, playing in place of the suspended Ardie Savea and making a similar impact.

Now it was the Blues who were guilty of sloppy turnovers, attempting to regain their footing but let down by their handling. But after discipline issues of their own left them defending their line with the hooter having sounded, the Blues just about escaped.

Blues 25 (Patrick Tuipulotu, Caleb Clarke, Hoskins Sotutu tries; Stephen Perofeta 2 pens, 2 cons)

Hurricanes 19 (Tyrel Lomax, Salesi Rayasi, Josh Moorby tries; Jordie Barrett 2 cons)

Halftime: 22-5