Blues prop Ofa Tuungafasi had 28 stitches in his head after copping a stray boot. Photo / Instagram

Six days after suffering a brutal injury that required 28 stitches to his head, Blues prop Ofa Tuungafasi has been named to start against the Crusaders on Friday night.

Tuungafasi copped a stray boot in the Blues' shutout win over the Chiefs last weekend, later posting the graphic results to social media and adding that he needed a "few stitches".

Blues forwards coach Tom Coventry clarified the exact damage today, but it wasn't enough to keep the 44-test All Black from the starting XV for Friday's top-of-the-table clash in Christchurch.

"It was a back sprig that just cut him across," Coventry said. "You can see the rail marks.

"He initially had eight stitches to close it and the doctor stitched it the morning after the swelling had gone down - he had 28 in there.

"He healed pretty well though, and has got a bandage and scrum cap on and was training today."

Blues captain Dalton Papalii said he was near Tuungafasi when the injury occurred but joked the massive gash was no excuse for the prop to shirk his defensive duties.

"I was next to Ofa when the boot came up," Papalii said. "I tried to pick him up and then saw his face. You're not injured on defence so I told him to get back in the line."

The Blues will be thankful for Tuungafasi's rapid recovery, naming an unchanged pack from their impressive win in Hamilton as they seek to beat the Crusaders in Christchurch for the first time since 2004.