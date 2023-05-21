Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby
Updated

Super Rugby Pacific: Aaron Mauger resigns as Moana Pasifika head coach

Liam Napier
By
2 mins to read
Moana Pasifika coach Aaron Mauger has endured a tough season. Photo / photosport.nz

Moana Pasifika coach Aaron Mauger has endured a tough season. Photo / photosport.nz

Aaron Mauger has resigned as Moana Pasifika head coach, the Herald understands.

Mauger is expected to remain in charge for Moana Pasifika’s final regular season matches against the Drua in Fiji and Waratahs in Sydney

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport