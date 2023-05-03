Voyager 2022 media awards
Super Rugby: Five reasons why Super Rugby needs a player draft

Kris Shannon
By
5 mins to read
Last week's NFL draft provided a model that Super Rugby could follow. Photo / Getty

Kris Shannon outlines five reasons why Super Rugby needs a player draft.

1. Spread the wealth

The United States, that bastion of equality, has long known sport should be contested on a level playing field.

