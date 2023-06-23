Todd Blackadder and the Canterbury Crusaders take a tour of Eden Park after the 1998 Super 12 rugby final. Photo / Geoff Dale

Todd Blackadder couldn’t be prouder to be a Crusader.

Winning three Super Rugby titles as a player and reaching two finals as a coach, Todd Blackadder knows as much as anyone about the franchise’s legacy.

He told Newstalk ZB’s D’Arcy Waldegrave history is an important part of what it means to wear the black and red.

“The future connects to the past, I believe. When we look at the teams that have gone before - Razor’s crew have won six in a row and then I look back to what we did in 1998 it feels even more special.”

What the Crusaders did in 1998 was win the franchise’s first Super Rugby title - Super 12 as it was known then.

25 years later and that same franchise sits on the cusp of being named champions for the seventh consecutive year (Blues supporters may dispute this owing to their Super Rugby Trans-Tasman title in 2021).

Between them and that almost unfathomable achievement stand the Chiefs - who fans of the Waikato side would be quick to remind you have beaten the Crusaders twice this season already.

Blackadder says the Crusaders won’t be daunted by their lack of success against the Chiefs this year - and both sides will be heading into the final in full knowledge of the danger of their opponent.

“The Crusaders would have used those two games as learning opportunities, they won’t be daunted by the fact that they’ve lost to them twice. I don’t think it gives you any confidence.”

If there wasn’t enough at stake for the Crusaders - with their unprecedented title streak on the line - tonight’s final will be the final chapter of the Crusaders’ story for coach Scott Robertson, first-five Richie Mo’unga and captain Sam Whitelock.

Those three will leave a void in the franchise - but one of the secrets to their success has been the ability to fill voids - illustrated in Robertson’s use of 49 players this season due to their horrific injury tally.

“The Crusaders have had so many injuries and you’d think that might have affected them but I think they’ve just got an air of confidence about them - the way they play their game they just do the simple things really well and I think it’s a testament to the young guys who’ve stepped up,” says Blackadder, mentioning All Blacks bolter Dallas McLeod who has been playing largely out of position this season.

He tells D’Arcy Waldegrave despite the key personnel losses, the franchise is well set for incoming coach Rob Penney to take over - saying good players and good systems remain.

It is this ability to continue the work of the previous year that Blackadder says is at the hear of the Crusaders’ legacy.

“I believe the reason why we have such great legacy is because of the continued success, otherwise you’re just a team of old has-beens that have been there and done that. I think the really nice thing about the current crew is that they’re connected to the past - there’s some really special memories, great people involved and let’s hope this weekend is even better.”











