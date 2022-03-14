Blues overcome Covid set-backs, Crusaders suffer first loss in 11 matches, White Ferns World Cup chances hand by a thread and more from the weekend's sporting action. Video / Sky Sport / NZ Herald

For young rugby players looking for an opportunity to shine, Super Rugby Aupiki could not have come at a better time.

This year the stars have aligned to present a buffet of women's rugby – both in sevens and XVs – and with it, a real chance for players to take their games to the next level.

The year kicked off with Super Rugby Aupiki and a coinciding Black Ferns Sevens tour to Fiji. In the XVs realm, the Black Ferns are scheduled to play in the Pacific Fours tournament and the World Cup later in the year, while the sevens team are working their way back onto the World Series, with the Commonwealth Games and Sevens World Cup still to come.

While there is some crossover of players between the sevens and XVs environments, some tough choices will have to be made throughout the season – and it's something Black Ferns Sevens and Chiefs Manawa star Ruby Tui is encouraging her young or inexperienced Chiefs teammates to think about.

"This year is carnage, bro," Tui says. "It's not like there's any breathing room for XVs or sevens – it's just a huge year for women's rugby in general.

"That's one message I'm trying to tell all the young up and comers; if there's one year that you should be putting your hand up, it's this year because the reality is everybody can't do everything. There might be three or four of us trying to do it all, but you definitely won't be able to do every one.

"It's just a hugely exciting year, and there's no room. Even without the Olympics, there's still so much you want to do."

Tui and the Chiefs kicked off their Super Rugby Aupiki campaign in fine form on Saturday night against Southern franchise Matatū, coming out on the right side of a 17-15 score line in a thrilling contest.

It was the inaugural game of the competition, and was an impressive spectacle of why a Super Rugby competition for the women's game will be a vital stepping stone for players to go on to higher honours in the future.

Ruby Tui in action for Chiefs Manawa against Matatū. Photo / Getty Images

With just four teams in the competition's first year, the talent pool has been better spread than it would be at provincial level – the Chiefs being a prime example as their squad is filled with players who have experience in the international game, be it sevens or XVs, as well as promising young stars.

Of the latter group, Tui says it has been important to provide them with the encouragement to not let the occasion get the better of them.

"To be honest, I think there are a group of players from the FPC level that do need a little bit more. It was more like 'here it is ladies, this is your chance. We can play footy, we know our roles, no more excuses now, we're playing Super'.

"It's not like a 'this is too big for you', it's more of a 'you are more than capable of being here; let's show everybody why'."

Chiefs Manawa will take on Hurricanes Poua in Hamilton on Tuesday afternoon, in the first game of a double-header which will be closed out by Matatū taking on the Blues.

While the Chiefs side come into the game with a win under their belts, the Poua will be making their first appearance of the season as their scheduled opener against the Blues was called off due to Covid-19 in the Hurricanes' camp.

"There is always context, but as far as we're concerned it's business as usual," Tui says of taking on a Hurricanes side who were yet to make their inaugural appearance.

"We only played on bloody Saturday and now we're playing again tomorrow, so there's no room for complacency. They've got quality players in that side - (Ayesha) Leti-I'Iga, (Joanah) Ngan-Woo, (Sarah) Hirini – those players and those people in that team, if anything they'll just be chomping at the bit to get out there, and we know they're going to throw all that energy at us."

Chiefs Manawa v Hurricanes Poua - FMG Stadium, Hamilton. Tuesday March 15, 3.55pm

Chiefs: Hazel Tubic, Portia Woodman, Carla Hohepa, Renee Wickliffe, Langi Veainu, Kelly Brazier, Ariana Bayler, Kennedy Simon, Les Elder (captain), Pia Tapsell, Harono Te Iringa, Victoria Edmonds, Tanya Kalounivale, Luka O'Connor, Angel Mulu.

Reserves: Merania Paraone, Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, Santo Taumata, Mia Anderson, Jayjay Taylor, Tynealle Fitzgerald, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, Georgia Daals, Chelsea Semple, Ruby Tui.

Hurricanes: Selica Winiata, Cheyelle Robins-Reti, Janna Vaughan, Monica Tagoai, Ayesha Leti-I'iga, Carys Dallinger, Iritana Hohaia, Kaipo Olsen-Baker, Sarah Hirini (captain), Layla Sae, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Rachael Rakatau, Marilyn Live, Jayme Nuku, Leilani Perese.

Reserves: Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate, Ngano Tavake, Esther Tilo-Faiaoga, Kahurangi Sturmey, Sam Tipene, Ana Afuie, Rhiarna Ferris, Teilah Ferguson, Crystal Mayes, Rangimarie Sturmey.