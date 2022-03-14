Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Super Rugby Aupiki: Ruby Tui's empowering message to young talent in 'huge year' for women's rugby

5 minutes to read
Blues overcome Covid set-backs, Crusaders suffer first loss in 11 matches, White Ferns World Cup chances hand by a thread and more from the weekend's sporting action. Video / Sky Sport / NZ Herald

Blues overcome Covid set-backs, Crusaders suffer first loss in 11 matches, White Ferns World Cup chances hand by a thread and more from the weekend's sporting action. Video / Sky Sport / NZ Herald

Christopher Reive
By
Christopher Reive

Christopher Reive is a sports reporter for NZME

For young rugby players looking for an opportunity to shine, Super Rugby Aupiki could not have come at a better time.

This year the stars have aligned to present a buffet of women's rugby –

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.