Ruahei Demant in action for the Blues in a preseason clash against Chiefs Manawa. Photo / Getty Images

Black Ferns captain Ruahei Demant hopes the Super Rugby Aupiki competition is soon extended to embrace matches against their Australian counterparts.

After the Blues women’s team defeated the Waratahs 12-0, but were trumped 12-5 in a competitive half against the Chiefs Manawa in their final preseason hit out in Pukekohe on Friday, Demant expressed her desire for the Super Rugby Aupiki competition to continually expand.

Super Rugby Aupiki’s second edition this year will feature two more matches but the five-week competition – that sees all four teams qualify for the semifinals – is expected to feature some form of cross-over games with the Australian teams next year.

“Slightly longer than last year but I’d say not long enough,” Blues captain Demant said. “We’re guaranteed the semis so that’s good. It would be nice if we could extend the competition to include the Super W teams. That would make a longer, more quality competition that would bridge the gap between the Farah Palmer Cup and playing for your Super teams.”

The Chiefs Manawa, defending Super Rugby Aupiki champions, continued last year’s unbeaten run by also upstaging the Waratahs 26-0 in their half.

Demant believes the Blues, who kick off their Aupiki season next week against the Matatu in Dunedin on Saturday, are well-placed to challenge the Chiefs.

“We’re a team that’s mixed with experience and youth. We’ve got quite a lot of young players who have never played at this level before which is exciting because the opposition don’t know a lot about them either. We have a team full of diversity. Our challenge has been building continuity. We know when we retain the ball multi-phase it pays off so that will be part of our review.”

Before turning attention to the rugby Chiefs Manawa coach Crystal Kaua acknowledged the suffering many in the North Island have endured from Cyclone Gabrielle, with her family in Gisborne among those affected.

Kaua is embracing the target the Manawa have on their back this season.

“I like the target,” she said. “It forces us to keep pushing for new ideas, new ways of thinking, pushing the game forward. We’ve all got different players this year. It’s going to be a challenge. We know we’ve got work to do with this team this year.

“All of us are in a better place than we were last year. The players who have gone through the World Cup so our physical starting point is higher than it was and that’s made a difference to the game we can play. I’m excited about what that’ll look like in the actual season. We’re looking for that brutality and beauty. We’re at the starting point of putting that together.”

Newly-installed Black Ferns director of rugby Allan Bunting, who led the Chiefs Manawa last year, was straight into his work by watching on from the grandstand.

“Bunts will be part of our team forever,” Kaua said. “We’re so proud of what he’s done for us and what position he’s in now. We caught up with him before the game, after the game, and we’ll continue to stay connected. Once you’re a Chief you’re always a Chief.”