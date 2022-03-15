Kelly Brazier of Chiefs Manawa. Photo / Photosport

All the Super Rugby Aupiki action between the Chiefs Manawa and Hurricanes Poua.

Follow live radio commentary and updates below:

Chiefs Manawa v Matatū - match report:

Super Rugby Aupiki could not have hoped for a better introduction than the one it received.

Chiefs Manawa claimed a 17-15 win over Southern franchise Matatū in Hamilton on Thursday night, with the high-paced, physical opener silencing anyone still sceptical of how the games would play out.

One of the most entertaining games of Super Rugby to be played in New Zealand this season, early domination for the hosts proved to make the difference.

While it was all one-way traffic through the opening 15 minutes in terms of possession, the strong defence of the Matatū side was more than up to the challenge being posed to them by the Chiefs. When they did crack, with Chiefs prop Angel Mulu scoring from close range, the Southerners hit back almost immediately through Mulu's opposite and Black Ferns star Pip Love.

Chiefs Manawa looked to exploit the space throughout the first half, trying to work it to their international star wingers Portia Woodman and Ruby Tui and put pressure on the Matatū defence, a tactic that worked midway through the half with a well-taken Tui try.

The Black Ferns Sevens regular got the ball out wide with a little room to move, and launched herself over the tryline, getting the ball down before her feet hit the turf out of bounds under some strong defensive efforts.

But as was the case the first time they scored, Matatū hit back in a timely manner, with wing Grace Steinmetz getting across the line. Steinmetz was a standout for the Matatū side in their losing effort, looking dangerous every time she got the ball and flashing a wide-ranging skillset.

It was an impressive solo play from Chiefs fullback Hazel Tubic that gave the side the ascendancy. Getting the ball deep in her own territory, Tubic unleashed a clearing kick and chased after it. The kick hit the turf in space, and Tubic got the perfect bounce to regather it before linking up with lock Victoria Edmonds. Edmonds in turn found No 8 Kennedy Simon, who showed her speed to beat the defence to the line.

With the Chiefs ahead 17-10 at the break, the script flipped in the second half and it was Matatū who enjoyed the bulk of the possession but had to contend with some stoic defence.

No matter what the Southerners threw at the Chiefs, they would not be broken – and Matatū had plenty of extra opportunities with handling errors and forward passes creeping into the Chiefs attacking play.

It took the entire half – and three minutes after the siren – for Matatū to finally crack the Chiefs defence, with prop Amy Rule crossing in the corner. However, the conversion faded away to the right of the posts, and their comeback efforts fell short.

Chiefs Manawa 17 (Angel Mulu, Ruby Tui, Kennedy Simon tries; Kelly Brazier con)

Matatū 15 (Pip Love, Grace Steinmetz, Amy Rule tries)

HT: 17-10