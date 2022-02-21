Kennedy Simon in action for the Chiefs during their clash against the Blues last year. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand Rugby has made the decision to relocate the four Super Rugby Aupiki squads to Taupō to ensure the inaugural season of the competition can take place.

The competition will be played in a condensed format with matches being played on Saturday March 5, Thursday March 10, Tuesday March 15 with the Final on Sunday March 20.

Chris Lendrum, NZR's general manager of professional rugby and performance, said the decision was made in consultation with the New Zealand Rugby Players' Association (NZRPA) and clubs, coming to the consensus that this was the best option to see the inaugural competition progress.

"We are 100 per cent committed to seeing this competition go ahead and under the current Covid-19 regulations, this is the best option to see that happen.

"We appreciate the commitment that is required from our players and management staff to relocate for this period of time and are working closely with the clubs to work through this process."

The Blues, Chiefs Manawa and Hurricanes Poua will drive to Taupō next week, while Matatū will travel via charter flight.

The squads will operate in separate bubbles with exclusive use of training facilities in the Taupō area. The opening round matches and final will be played at Taupō's Owen Delany Park, with the two mid-week evening rounds hosted at Waikato's FMG Stadium.

The first three rounds will all be played as double-headers, all matches broadcast on Sky and Prime, and played without crowds at the red level of the traffic light settings.

Teams will stay across four hotels and will utilise the same Covid-19 protocols currently being implemented for Super Rugby Pacific. Players will remain in their team bubbles at all times and be subject to regular rapid antigen tests.