Ruby Tui will start on the wing for Chiefs Manawa against Matatū in the opening round of Super Rugby Aupiki. Photo / Photosport

Ruby Tui will start on the wing for Chiefs Manawa against Matatū in the opening round of Super Rugby Aupiki. Photo / Photosport

2022 is set up to be a banner year for women's rugby in New Zealand.

After years of conversations and suggestions that women needed a top-level competition equivalent to that of the men's game, Super Rugby Aupiki will see its first regular season game played on Thursday night with the Chiefs Manawa meeting Southern franchise Matatū in Hamilton.

A competition that feels like it has been a long time coming, particularly after England successfully debuted their women's competition in 2017 and Australia in 2018, the years ahead will allow for the country's young talent to get that much needed step between the provincial and international level.

In England, the development of women's talent since 2017 has been clear. Last year, they obliterated the Black Ferns in back-to-back fixtures (43-12 and 56-15) - after having won just one of seven other fixtures between the two nations since 2012.

The introduction of Super Rugby Aupiki coincides with the World Cup, which will be held in New Zealand later in the year having been postponed from 2021 due to Covid-19 and bring plenty of eyes to the women's game.

Super Rugby Aupiki serves two important purposes on that front; the country's international stars will get some much needed playing time while young players – some straight out of high school – will get to dip their toes in the water before facing the possibility of being thrust into the deep end.

It's a step in the right direction for the game, and it all starts on Thursday in Hamilton.

After meeting Matatū in a pre-season match last weekend, Chiefs Manawa will host the southerners in the season opener after the Hurricanes Poua were forced out of their match against the Blues due to Covid-19 in their camp.

Speaking about the match ahead, Chiefs Manawa coach Allan Bunting said it was exciting to finally be at this point in the season.

"It was great to finally play a game and have something to build off," Bunting said of the preseason.

"We knew Matatū would be very well polished and expected nothing less than what came our way, we know they will be much better this Thursday. In what's been a challenging lead in to this competition it is great to be able to get some quality time together. The ladies are excited to be a part of history and run out at FMG Stadium Waikato wearing our jersey."

"We are certainly grateful to be in a position to be able to play another game and feel for the Hurricanes Poua and Blues, hopefully we get to see them take part in the near future."

The Chiefs Manawa, who go into the competition as favourites, have named a squad with plenty of international talent. While Stacey Fluhler , Chelsea Semple and Kelsie Wills remain unavailable, the likes of Ruby Tui, Portia Woodman, Kelly Brazier and Les Elder will all run out for the side's inaugural appearance.

Both teams have been permitted to name 25 players as part of the player welfare measures in place for Super Rugby Aupiki.

Chiefs Manawa v Matatū

FMG Stadium Waikato, Thursday March 10, 7.05pm.

Chiefs Manawa: Hazel Tubic, Portia Woodman, Georgia Daals, Carla Hohepa, Ruby Tui, Kelly Brazier, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, Kennedy Simon, Les Elder (c), Pia Tapsell, Harono Te Iringa, Victoria Edmonds, Tanya Kalounivale, Luka Connor, Angel Mulu.

Reserves: Merania Paraone, Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, Santo Taumata, Mia Anderson, JayJay Taylor, Tynealle Fitzgerald, Ariana Bayler, Renee Wickliffe, Maia Joseph, Langi Veainu.

Matatū: Renee Holmes, Martha Mataele, Amy du Plessis, Liv McGoverne, Grace Steinmetz, Terauoriwa Gapper, Di Hiini, Marcelle Parkes, Lucy Jenkins, Alana Bremner (c), Chelsea Bremner, Michaela Leonard, Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Pip Love.

Reserves: Steph Te Ohaera-Fox, Lucy Anderson, Ashley Palu, Greer Muir, Julia Gorinski, Rosie Kelly, Arabella McKenzie, Kilsitina Vea, Tayla Simpson, Isabella Waterman.