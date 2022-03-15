Les Elder of Chiefs Manawa and teammates celebrate after their win. Photo / Getty Images

Chiefs Manawa 29

Hurricanes Poua 8

Give Chiefs Manawa an inch and they will take a mile.

In Tuesday's Super Rugby Aupiki match against Hurricanes Poua, the Chiefs side didn't have a whole lot of clear opportunities to work with, but when they got them, the chances weren't wasted.

The Chiefs claimed a 29-8 win to remain unbeaten in the competition, overcoming a second half that saw them reduced to 13 players and spending the vast majority of the half camped on their own line.

When they needed a big play, it was their stars who stepped up; Ruby Tui with a key breakdown turnover, Hazel Tubic kicking them out of danger and really orchestrating the performance on both sides of the ball, and Kelly Brazier with some crisp playmaking.

Tubic in particular had a huge influence on the game in what was a standout performance from the veteran fullback.

"We love to defend by the looks of it; we like to put ourselves under pressure and get put under the pump," Chiefs captain Les Elder told Sky Sport after the match.

"We went into halftime and asked the girls to reach deep and pull the taniwha out within. The girls did that, being able to D up on the line like that and turn it into points, so I'm pretty happy.

"I feel for (the Poua team); they've been locked in a change for a little bit with Covid and for them to come out and bring that kind of energy, to play that quality rugby, I take my hat off to them."

Hazel Tubic of Chiefs Manawa in action. Photo / Getty Images

With the Hurricanes making their first appearance in the competition after their first game was called off due to Covid-19, things took a little while to settle down. Both sides came out looking to make a statement early, but execution was lacking.

Issues at set-pieces – particularly the lineout – plagued both teams early on which meant neither team could really find continuity in their play. However, when they could string a couple of passes together, they looked dangerous.

The Hurricanes took to the Chiefs with a high-tempo attack and their offloading game created broken play for them to try to exploit. However, the Chiefs defence found a way before winger Portia Woodman ignited things – breaking the line and setting the platform for Renee Wickliffe to capitalise on space out wide a couple of phases later.

Hurricanes first five-eighths Carys Dallinger got her side on the board with a penalty from close range soon after, but the Chiefs extended the lead through hooker Luka Connor, who planted Hurricanes fullback Selica Winiata with a huge fend before scoring an impressive solo try.

The Hurricanes returned serve soon after, though. Second five-eighths Monica Tagoai found some room to move and didn't waste it, answering Connor's fend with one of her own – sending Chiefs centre Carla Hohepa to the turf before looking to put Ayesha Leti-I'Iga away out wide. While the winger was brought down just shy of the line, lock Joanah Ngan-Woo crossed a couple of phases later.

With the Chiefs ahead 12-8 at the break, they looked to punch on and scored an early try through Woodman, who received a lovely looping pass from Kelly Brazier and showed strength to get the ball down through an attempted tackle.

From there, the Chiefs were forced into defensive mode for the majority of the half. The Hurricanes found their way into opposition territory and worked away. The Chiefs' defence held at the cost of conceding penalty after penalty.

They drop down to 14 when lock Victoria Edmonds was shown a yellow card for a cynical play on the try line, before No 8 Kennedy Simon followed about eight minutes later due to the Chiefs conceding too many penalties.

Despite the two-player advantage, the Hurricanes could not find a way through and a key turnover from Ruby Tui allowed the Chiefs to relieve the pressure. Late tries to Tubic and Mia Anderson closed out the game for the Chiefs, who remain undefeated ahead of next weekend's final round.

Chiefs Manawa 29 (Renee Wickliffe, Luka Connor, Portia Woodman, Hazel Tubic, Mia Anderson tries; Kelly Brazier 2 cons)

Hurricanes Poua 8 (Joanah Ngan-Woo try; Carys Dallinger pen)

HT: 12-8