Portia Woodman on the attack for Chiefs Manawa. Photo / Photosport

The backs get the credit on the scoresheet, but Chiefs Manawa have reinforced the old adage that defence wins championships.

The Chiefs claimed the inaugural Super Rugby Aupiki title with an impressive 35-0 win over the Blues in Hamilton on Sunday night, locking the Blues down in the first half before running away in the second.

Throughout the competition, the Chiefs had shown their defensive nous, weathering the early storm from the opposition, grinding them down, and finally taking advantage through their attack.

Their match against the Blues followed a similar storyline.

To be fair, neither team did themselves many favours in the first half. The Blues penalty count went from zero to six inside 10 minutes and while they managed to rein it in a touch, they still ended the half on the wrong side of a 13-7 count.

But while the Blues were giving the Chiefs opportunities to work an attack or get out of danger without pressure, the Chiefs were unable to maintain possession and conceded 12 turnovers to the Blues' four.

It was a matter of which team would take their opportunity in the first half, and it was the Chiefs who did so – with hooker Luka Connor going over from a lineout drive after fullback Hazel Tubic found the corner from a penalty.

Adding to the disappointment for the Blues, centre Theresa Fitzpatrick was forced off with a head injury assessment inside the opening 20 minutes and was ruled out of the game.

A penalty from the boot of Kelly Brazier before halftime saw the Chiefs take an eight-point buffer into the break, which she extended to 11 within minutes of the restart.

Things began to unravel for the Blues five minutes into the half with tighthead prop Dora Itunu was sent to the sin bin as a result of repeated infringements from the team. She was followed by her propping mate Krystal Murray moments later, when the referee deemed Murray to have committed a cynical foul at the breakdown to slow down a Chiefs break.

With two props missing, there was no secret as to what the Chiefs would do from penalties for the next 10 minutes – with scrum after scrum being packed down. With an eight versus six advantage, the Chiefs were able to milk penalties and essentially work free plays from the back of them.

Ruby Tui was the first to cash in from such a situation, when Brazier got the ball in some space, summed up the situation and put a deft kick in behind the line. Tui just needed the bounce, and she got it.

That saw the game open up for the Chiefs. Tui, fellow winger Portia Woodman and centre Stacey Fluhler picked gaps and put their speed to work to test the defence.

Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to run the Blues off the park, with tries to Tubic, Woodman and Langi Veainu pushing the margin out.

While the Chiefs had to back their defence early, the Blues ended up ahead in the tackle count 87-80, but the story was told in the penalty count – with the Blues giving away 25 to nine.

In the earlier game, Hurricanes Poua claimed their first win of the competition, topping Matatū 18-6.

Chiefs Manawa 35 (Luka Connor, Ruby Tui, Hazel Tubic, Portia Woodman, Langi Veainu tries; Kelly Brazier 2 cons, 2 pens)

Blues 0

HT: 8-0