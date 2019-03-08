A Sydney Morning Herald report suggests the Wallabies were investigated for match fixing years ago, SBW set to captain the Blues in emotional match and the Black Caps and ANZ give back to grass roots cricket.

It will be a familiar side that runs out for the Hurricanes in Wellington against the Highlanders this weekend, with just two changes made.

A week removed from their 43-13 battering of the Brumbies, the Hurricanes will welcome back utility Jordie Barrett and prop Jeff To'omaga-Allen to the starting side.

Barrett will start on the wing against the Highlanders in place of Vince Aso, who moves back to the bench, with Chase Tiatia holding on to the No 15 jersey after an impressive outing against the Brumbies.

"We were really pleased with most aspects of our game against the Brumbies and we are looking to build on that by making minimal changes," Hurricanes coach John Plumtree said.

"There were obviously some tough calls when it came to selecting the side but we were really impressed with the way Chase handled his debut and he has been rewarded for that.

"The Highlanders are going to be a massive challenge for us, like all New Zealand derbies are, but we are very keen on maintaining our proud record at Westpac Stadium in front of our home fans."

On the bench, hooker Asafo Aumua and prop Fraser Armstrong will be in line for playing time for the first time this season.

Hurricanes: Chase Tiatia, Jordie Barrett, Matt Proctor, Ngani Laumape, Ben Lam, Beauden Barrett, TJ Perenara, Ardie Savea, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Vaea Fifita, Liam Mitchell, James Blackwell, Jeff To'omaga-Allen, Dane Coles (c), Chris Eves.

Reserves: Asafo Aumua, Fraser Armstrong, Ben May, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Reed Prinsep, Richard Judd, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Vince Aso.