Super Rugby Aotearoa: All Blacks stars fight back tears in emotional promo video ahead of new season

Kiwi rugby stars have spoken about what rugby means to them in an emotional Super Rugby Aotearoa promo ahead of the new season.

The Super Rugby Aotearoa video, reportedly titled 'What It Means', features players from all five franchises speaking honestly about what the sport means to them.

The two-minute advertisement screened on Sky Sport ahead of the start of the 2021 season of Friday.

All Blacks and Highlanders halfback Aaron Smith fought back tears when talking about the impact that rugby has had on his life.

"I owe this game everything," said Smith, who will play for the Highlanders in the opening match of the season against the Crusaders on Friday night.

"I love this sport, I love everything it's given me.

"I've always dreamed of representing my country and the Highlanders gave me that."

Aaron Smith fought back tears when speaking about what rugby means to him. Photo / Sky Sport

Fellow All Black Dane Coles, who will suit up for the Hurricanes against the Blues on Saturday night, also got emotional speaking about the sport he loves.

"It's a tough one," he said after a pause.

"It's given me so much, mate ... I've played this game since I was a young fella.

"It's changed my life."

A pensive Anton Lienert-Brown said rugby was a dream he didn't think would come true, while adding that he plays for his family.

"Rugby is my passion, I dreamt of playing Super Rugby, I dreamt of being an All Black but I never ever thought it would come true," the All Black and Chiefs midfielder said.

"[I play] for my old man," he added.

Blues flanker Tom Robinson also added a powerful message: "Rugby is probably like my pathway to happiness I reckon."