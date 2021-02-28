Super Rugby Aotearoa 2021: Crusaders-Hurricanes match changed in hope of crowd

The Crusaders will now host the Hurricanes on Sunday. Photosport

The Super Rugby Aotearoa round two clash between the Crusaders and Hurricanes has been moved a day in a bid to allow fans to attend the match in Christchurch on Sunday.

The match was originally scheduled for Saturday at Orangetheory Staidum. It will now kick off the following day at 4.35pm.

The new date would allow fans to attend the match, provided New Zealand's current COVID alert levels do not last more than their scheduled seven days, New Zealand Rugby said.

The Government moved Auckland to level 3 and the rest of New Zealand to level 2 on Sunday morning with the restrictions in place until Saturday, March 6.

Rugby Aotearoa matches will be played without crowds at level 2 starting with Friday's game between the Chiefs and Highlanders at Waikato Stadium.

"Nobody wants to play in an empty stadium and the opportunity to move the match 24 hours seems like the right thing to do for the Crusaders, their fans, and their players," NZR Head of Professional Rugby and Performance Chris Lendrum said.

Consideration had also been given to moving the Chiefs-Highlanders to Sunday afternoon, but on balance it was agreed only one of the two matches could be moved and that Christchurch was the preference.