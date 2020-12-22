Strike two: Sun stops international cricket in Napier for second straight year

The umpires decide to stop play between New Zealand and Pakistan at McLean Park in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

For the second year in a row, sunstrike blinding the batsmen forced a stoppage of play in a Black Caps match at McLean Park on Tuesday night.

Play was halted at just after 8pm during the first innings of their Twenty20 international against Pakistan.

The umpires decided the glaring sun peeking over the Chapman Stand at the western end of the ground was too much for the New Zealand batsmen to play through.

After a five minute delay, they were able to resume and Pakistan went on to chase down the Black Caps' total of 173 with two balls to spare and four wickets in hand.

Sunstrike also halted a Twenty20 international at McLean Park between New Zealand and India in January 2019.

After the game, Black Caps bowler Tim Southee said it's not ideal, but they can't do much about it at the moment.

"It's something we've come to kinda almost expect, the last few games we've played here," he said.

Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq the glare of the sun makes it tough for the batsmen especially.

"It was okay for us because we were bowling," he said.

MORE TO COME