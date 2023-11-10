Kiwis coach Michael Maguire. Photo / Photosport

Michael Maguire’s future as Kiwis coach will be decided by the end of this month.

The New Zealand mentor is expected to be confirmed in the New South Wales’ State of Origin job in the coming days, as a replacement for Brad Fittler.

That will leave the New Zealand Rugby League with a difficult decision to make. Maguire’s stocks have never been higher in the Kiwis’ role, off the back of the unprecedented 30-0 victory over the Kangaroos last Saturday, one of the most impressive performances in New Zealand league history.

It was even more remarkable given the number of players unavailable to Maguire, from specialist hookers Brandon Smith and Jeremy Marshall-King, to halfback Shaun Johnson, prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and dynamic Penrith middle forward Scott Sorensen.

It showed once again Maguire’s capabilities, as well as the levels of belief and accountability he has built within the New Zealand environment.

But can he hold both positions?

Kiwis head coach Michael Maguire. Photo / Photosport

The league landscape has changed a lot in recent times, though it still feels strange to imagine the Kiwis coach also looking after an Origin team. Maguire is undoubtedly the best man for the New Zealand job, but how would it look in practice, especially if a player is eligible for both teams? These are among many questions that need to be weighed up.

“He is our Kiwis coach, we want him with the Kiwis,” NZRL CEO Greg Peters told the Herald. “Michael is still working through it, still working through his decision; he needs to resolve a few things. But I’ve got no doubt he is passionate and committed to the Kiwis.”

Peters said he didn’t have a personal view on whether it was compatible to do both.

“It needs to be a board view,” said Peters.

The board is scheduled to meet in Auckland in the last week of November. Peters said it was possible there could be an emergency meeting called before that, but members would prefer to discuss things “face to face, around the table” and so will likely wait to convene.

Peters is “totally confident” of Maguire’s passion and loyalty towards the Kiwis’ jersey but admitted it was a complex situation.

It’s also delicate. The Herald understands that board members have been canvassing opinion within local league circles over the past month, ever since the news broke that Maguire was being lined up for the New South Wales job.

Though he didn’t want to discuss his future, Maguire told the Herald on several occasions during the recent Pacific Championships campaign that he wanted to remain with the Kiwis until the 2026 World Cup.

Maguire has been in the Kiwis’ role since 2018, overseeing 19 tests, for 13 wins, including a 2-3 record against the Kangaroos.

Despite the Covid pandemic, which meant the Kiwis didn’t play for more than two years, Maguire has revitalised the team and the layers below.

He has built remarkable depth, ushering in a new generation of players over the past two years. Maguire has also restored pride in the jersey after the difficult 2017 World Cup campaign, which ended with the miserable 4-2 quarter-final defeat to Fiji in Wellington.

Michael Maguire, coach of the Kiwis, embraces with captain James Fisher-Harris after winning the Pacific Championships cup final.

Meanwhile, Peters is bullish about the Pacific Championships format for 2024, with Tonga to be added to the mix. While the crowd for last Saturday’s final in Hamilton was disappointing, he said there were mitigating factors, with a short window to promote the match and a lack of awareness in the market about the tournament.

“By next year, people will have a much greater understanding of what the Pacific Championships are,” said Peters.

Next year’s schedule could be impressive.

There are several scenarios, but the inclusion of Tonga adds significantly to the picture.

As an example, the first week could see the Kangaroos play Samoa in Australia, with the Kiwis at home to Tonga. There would be an opportunity for a double-header, with a Pacific clash and a transtasman match in Auckland, before a third week of round-robin action. The final is set to be in Australia.

Peters said the sport was on a high, after a big year. Participation numbers were up, while the Warriors’ deep run to the NRL playoffs had put the game in the spotlight.

“To top it off, both the Kiwis and the Kiwi Ferns had landmark victories over Australia,” said Peters. “Which was a great way to end the season.”

Example 2024 Pacific Championships schedule

Week one

Australia v Tonga

New Zealand v Samoa

Week two

Samoa v Tonga

New Zealand v Australia

Week three

Australia v Samoa

New Zealand v Tonga

Week four

Final